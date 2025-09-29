Robbie Williams Concert Scandal: Bulgarian Inspectors Fired After Demanding €300 Bribe

The Ministry of Transport has dismissed two long-serving inspectors from the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” after they were caught extorting truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia. Minister of Transport Grozdan Karadjov confirmed that the employees, who had been working in the system since 2012, were immediately subjected to disciplinary proceedings and removed from their positions. He stressed that the ministry had fully cooperated with the Ministry of Interior to identify and detain those involved, underscoring his commitment to eliminating entrenched corruption practices within the administration.

The case involves four drivers of British-registered trucks delivering stage and technical equipment for the concert. According to investigators, on September 25 the inspectors demanded and received bribes totaling 400 leva (approximately €205) and 300 euros. Prosecutors later clarified that the amounts were split: two of the drivers each paid 200 leva (€102), while another driver was forced to hand over 300 euros. Following a report from the concert organizer and with the involvement of both the British Embassy and Bulgarian authorities, the two inspectors were detained for 72 hours. On September 28, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office announced that both men had been officially charged with bribery.

Deputy City Prosecutor Desislava Petrova explained that swift action was taken after the complaint was filed. Investigators from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior conducted searches of vehicles, addresses, and personal belongings, while witnesses were questioned both during the investigation and before a judge. She emphasized that the arrests were carried out in secrecy to prevent any attempt at concealment or obstruction.

At a press briefing, Minister Karadjov condemned the actions of the inspectors as remnants of an outdated culture of corruption. “These are practices inherited from the past, habits incompatible with our new policy. We acted quickly and decisively. The case was reported on Thursday, and by Friday the two employees were already detained,” he stated. He added that while he cannot disclose operational details known only to prosecutors and investigators, his ministry will continue to cooperate fully with the judicial authorities.

Meanwhile, the scandal has sparked unrest among employees of the “Automobile Administration.” The agency’s trade union, led by Alexander Ivanov, announced strike intentions and called for the resignation of the entire leadership. According to the union, there is a broader problem within the system, and the arrested inspectors may not have acted alone. They also alleged that ongoing dismissals in the agency target employees pushing for fair wages, while those connected to corrupt schemes remain untouched.

Union representatives argue that the root of corruption lies higher up in the agency’s hierarchy and that the bribery scandal linked to Robbie Williams’ concert is symptomatic of a much deeper problem. They have submitted strike demands, warning that without structural changes, the agency risks further loss of public trust.