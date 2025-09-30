Cool Morning, Mild Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Forecast for September 30

On Monday, September 30, the weather across most of Bulgaria will be predominantly sunny. The morning will start off with cooler conditions, with minimum temperatures ranging between 5 and 10 degrees, and around 6 degrees in Sofia. As the day progresses, maximum values will reach between 16 and 21 degrees, while the capital will remain on the lower end with 16 degrees. Winds will blow from the northwest, generally moderate in strength.

In the northeastern regions, the day will not be as stable, as cloudiness will build up during the afternoon hours, bringing scattered showers.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will vary between sunny and cloudy, though the northernmost coastal areas are expected to see heavier clouds and occasional rain. Daytime highs for the coast will be in the range of 18 to 21 degrees. The sea temperature will stay mild, between 21 and 22 degrees, while waves are expected to reach around 2 on the Douglas scale.

Conditions in the mountains will improve significantly. The clouds will gradually disperse, leaving mostly sunny weather throughout the day. Winds from the west-northwest will pick up, moderate to strong at times. At an altitude of 1,200 metres, temperatures will climb to around 11 degrees, while at 2,000 metres they will remain much colder, near 4 degrees.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)