Card Payments Key to Smoother Euro Transition in Bulgaria

Business » FINANCE | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 08:21
Bulgaria: Card Payments Key to Smoother Euro Transition in Bulgaria @Pixabay

Card payments are set to make the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria easier for both consumers and merchants, according to Polina Toskova, head of a company providing cashless payment infrastructure. In an interview with Bulgarian National Radio, she highlighted that cashless payments are increasingly popular, both in Bulgaria and worldwide.

Toskova explained that consumer demand for card payments has steadily risen in recent years, particularly following the COVID pandemic. “More and more merchants are offering card payments, and usage has grown on average by about 10% during this period. Mobile and online payments, in particular, have surged between 30% and 60%,” she said on the radio. The trend reflects a broader global pattern, with the market expanding by 10–15% annually as people increasingly favor cashless options.

In Bulgaria, this growth is most visible in major cities, while smaller towns are still catching up due to fewer merchants equipped with POS devices. Toskova noted that the demographic most actively using cards falls between 30 and 44 years old. She emphasized that card payments are not intimidating and can be advantageous rather than challenging.

Regarding the euro transition, Toskova stressed the benefits of card payments in ensuring a smooth process. Automatic currency conversion eliminates the risk of speculation and provides convenience for businesses and consumers alike. “The faster card payments are integrated during the transition and afterward, the greater relief for businesses,” she concluded, underlining the role of cashless payments in facilitating the currency change.

Source: BNR interview

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: card, euro, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Over 1 Million Winter Seats Added on Bulgaria–Tel Aviv Routes

Wizz Air, a major airline in Europe and Bulgaria, is significantly expanding its winter 2025 flight schedule to and from Tel Aviv, offering over 1 million seats across 18 European routes

Business » Tourism | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Over Half of Bulgarian Doctors Face Aggression, Public Blames Them Too, Survey Finds

A recent study by "Trend," commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union, reveals a troubling picture of workplace aggression in the country’s healthcare system

Society » Health | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Set to Boost Trade Amid Rising Wages and Inflation, U.S. Report Says

Bulgaria’s upcoming eurozone accession is expected to lower transaction costs with its main trade and investment partners

Business | October 2, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro Transition with Focus on Transparency and Consumer Protection

Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Doncho Barbalov outlined Bulgaria’s ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and transparent transition to the euro during an information meeting in Haskovo

Business » Finance | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Historic Breakthrough for Bulgaria and INSAIT: First-Ever Bulgarian Paper Accepted at CoRL 2025

INSAIT announces a landmark achievement: for the first time in history, a Bulgarian institution has a paper accepted at the Conference on Robot Learning (CoRL)

Business | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgaria Showcases Tourism at Japan’s Leading Travel Exhibition

The Ministry of Tourism of Bulgaria took part in Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ), held from September 25 to 28, 2025, at the Aichi Sky Expo in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture. The country was featured at the European Tourism Commission (ETC) stand

Business » Tourism | October 1, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Keep Calm and Keep Cash: ECB Urges Europeans to Prepare for Crises

A recent European Central Bank study emphasizes the importance of households keeping some cash on hand to cover basic needs during crises, highlighting lessons from four major disruptive events in Europe

Business » Finance | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 09:10

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Expert Dispels Myths and Offers Practical Guidance

Bulgarians are closely watching the upcoming adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, with many concerned about how the change will affect their bank deposits and employment contracts

Business » Finance | September 26, 2025, Friday // 14:41

Finance Minister: Eurozone Entry a Major IMF-Recognized Achievement for Bulgaria

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova underlined that the International Monetary Fund views Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone as one of the government’s most significant achievements

Business » Finance | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 09:08

Why Bulgaria Is Emerging as a Strategic Blockchain Centre

Bulgaria has recently drawn global attention as it positions itself as one of the more active players in Europe’s cryptocurrency and blockchain economy.

Business » Finance | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 16:15

IMF Warns Bulgaria Ahead of Euro Adoption: Tighten Spending or Risk Economic Turbulence!

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recommended that Bulgaria tighten its fiscal policy, shifting focus from supporting consumption toward promoting high-quality investment

Business » Finance | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 16:07

IMF Calls for Tax Reform, Sofia Stands Firm

The International Monetary Fund has warned that Bulgaria’s budget deficit is set to exceed 3%t of gross domestic product in both 2025 and 2026.

Business » Finance | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 15:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria