Bulgaria: Russian Ambassador Warns: Bulgaria to Host Largest NATO Base with Italy

In August, Bulgarian authorities approved a draft defense cooperation agreement with Italy, setting the stage for the creation of the largest NATO base in the country. The plan also envisions the acquisition of new weapons and the establishment of military transport corridors to facilitate the movement of troops. This information was highlighted by Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova in an interview with Russian media Izvestia.

Mitrofanova emphasized that NATO member states are openly pursuing further militarization of their eastern flank. Specifically in Bulgaria, she noted, the agreement with Italy encompasses not only the construction of a major NATO facility but also the purchase of modern armaments, the creation of “military mobility corridors” to ease troop movements, and other related initiatives. She also recalled that Bulgaria has mentioned preparing for an increase in NATO forces from 1,200 to potentially 5,000 personnel. While the current NATO presence remains unchanged, Mitrofanova framed the agreement with Italy as a continuation of Bulgaria’s earlier defense planning.

A month earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova spoke on the topic, noting that on August 13, Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers approved the draft intergovernmental defense agreement with Italy. This agreement concerns the joint construction and operation of military facilities in the Kabile region, intended for deployment of an Italian-led multinational NATO battle group. Zakharova outlined that significant infrastructure development is planned, including new barracks and communication routes, enabling NATO forces in Bulgaria to expand from the present 1,200 to 5,000 troops - roughly the size of a brigade. She added that such NATO initiatives reflect what Moscow views as an aggressive militarization of Europe, extending from the Baltic states and Finland to now include Bulgaria, raising tensions in the Black Sea region.

The Bulgarian government confirmed on August 13 that it authorized the Minister of Defense to negotiate and sign the agreement with Italy, subject to ratification. The Cabinet described the construction of military facilities in the Kabile military district as a strategic move to strengthen Bulgaria’s and NATO’s defense capacity, providing necessary infrastructure for the deployment and support of a multinational battle group, as well as potential expansion.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov had previously stated in June that the NATO Support and Services Agency would oversee the design of the base, which is planned to accommodate 3,000 personnel. In addition to military functions, the base will include domestic accommodation, training, and sports facilities. The August decision also continues a May 20, 2022, resolution from the cabinet of Kiril Petkov, which allows up to 1,600 Italian and 80 Albanian military personnel, with their weapons and equipment, to reside in Bulgaria on a rotational basis.

