Bulgaria Detains Officials Over Bribe Attempt from Robbie Williams’ Equipment Convoy

Two employees of Bulgaria’s Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” have been detained after allegedly demanding bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia. The operation was carried out by the State Security Service, following reports filed by the drivers. The incident occurred last week as four trucks entered the capital, but the exact sum of the bribe remains unclear.

According to Bulgarian National Radio, the drivers alerted both the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the British Embassy, prompting the detention of the two employees for 72 hours. The trucks involved were registered in the United Kingdom and were transporting essential equipment for Williams’ performance at Vasil Levski National Stadium, where the singer performed in front of over 40,000 people.

The Road Safety Institute has called on Transport Minister Grozdan Karadzhov to provide a clear statement on the case. The institute criticized the ministry for its silence and lack of transparency, stating that such opacity in road safety management undermines broader governmental efforts. They emphasized that the seriousness of the case and the potential for an international incident require concrete action.

The police and the prosecutor’s office are expected to release further details on the investigation later today. Meanwhile, authorities continue to review the reports from the truck drivers and ensure accountability for the alleged misconduct.