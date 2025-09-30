Bulgaria Moves to Strengthen Air Security with EU-Funded Anti-Drone Systems

Bulgaria is set to acquire its own anti-drone systems, with the Ministry of Defence planning the purchase through a loan secured under the European SAFE instrument. This was confirmed in a written response from Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov to a query submitted by MP Daniel Lorer.

The question had been raised just days prior to the EU’s announcement of a broader initiative to establish a “drone wall” along the bloc’s eastern borders. The project is expected to involve Bulgaria alongside Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, under the direction of Chief of Defence Adm. Emil Eftimov, Bulgaria’s military is already actively monitoring its airspace for unauthorized drones. The armed forces are equipped to detect and respond to such aerial threats rapidly, ensuring national security while the procurement of dedicated anti-drone systems moves forward.