Bulgaria Moves to Strengthen Air Security with EU-Funded Anti-Drone Systems

Politics » DEFENSE | September 29, 2025, Monday // 15:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Moves to Strengthen Air Security with EU-Funded Anti-Drone Systems @Ministry of Defense

Bulgaria is set to acquire its own anti-drone systems, with the Ministry of Defence planning the purchase through a loan secured under the European SAFE instrument. This was confirmed in a written response from Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov to a query submitted by MP Daniel Lorer.

The question had been raised just days prior to the EU’s announcement of a broader initiative to establish a “drone wall” along the bloc’s eastern borders. The project is expected to involve Bulgaria alongside Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Ukraine.

Read more on this topic: Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative

Meanwhile, under the direction of Chief of Defence Adm. Emil Eftimov, Bulgaria’s military is already actively monitoring its airspace for unauthorized drones. The armed forces are equipped to detect and respond to such aerial threats rapidly, ensuring national security while the procurement of dedicated anti-drone systems moves forward.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, Bulgaria, drone, systems

Related Articles:

Experts Discuss Europe’s Multi-Layered Drone Defense and Bulgaria’s Role in the Project

Bulgaria took part in a videoconference of EU defense ministers discussing the proposed a “drone wall,” an initiative aimed at strengthening Europe’s air defenses

Politics » Defense | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Card Payments Key to Smoother Euro Transition in Bulgaria

Card payments are set to make the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria easier for both consumers and merchants, according to Polina Toskova, head of a company providing cashless payment infrastructure

Business » Finance | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Loses Half of Its Drinking Water: Experts Warn of Growing Scarcity

On average, around half of Bulgaria’s drinking water is lost as it travels through the country’s water supply network

Society » Environment | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Cool Morning, Mild Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Forecast for September 30

On Monday, September 30, the weather across most of Bulgaria will be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | September 29, 2025, Monday // 17:06

Signing Imminent? Bulgaria Set to Build Two Joint Factories with German Defense Giant Rheinmetall

The Bulgarian government has not abandoned plans to sign a contract with the German defense company Rheinmetall for the construction of two joint factories

Politics » Defense | September 29, 2025, Monday // 16:44

Robbie Williams Concert Scandal: Bulgarian Inspectors Fired After Demanding €300 Bribe

The Ministry of Transport has dismissed two long-serving inspectors from the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” after they were caught extorting truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia

Politics | September 29, 2025, Monday // 15:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Signing Imminent? Bulgaria Set to Build Two Joint Factories with German Defense Giant Rheinmetall

The Bulgarian government has not abandoned plans to sign a contract with the German defense company Rheinmetall for the construction of two joint factories

Politics » Defense | September 29, 2025, Monday // 16:44

Bulgaria and U.S. Pledge Closer Cooperation on Security, Economy, and Technology

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georgiev met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a transatlantic dinner hosted by the U.S. Department of State, attended by foreign ministers from NATO allies and partner nations

Politics » Defense | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:00

Bulgaria Hosts European Spartan Exercise 2025 with Low-Flying Aircraft Warning

Bulgaria has officially launched the large-scale international flight exercise European Spartan Exercise 2025 (ESE 25) at Bezmer Air Base

Politics » Defense | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 15:03

Bulgarian MiG-29 and Romanian F-16 Complete Joint Airspace Defense Exercise (VIDEO)

Bulgarian and Romanian fighter pilots recently carried out a joint air policing exercise, successfully completing all operational procedures for monitoring and controlling shared airspace

Politics » Defense | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 18:40

Bulgarian Navy Neutralizes Drone 80 km Off Varna in Black Sea Operation Featuring Allies

The Bulgarian Navy has carried out a successful operation in the Black Sea, neutralizing an unmanned surface vessel detected off the coast of Varna

Politics » Defense | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

Bulgaria and Poland Join Forces to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Digital Services

Bulgaria and Poland have agreed that closer cooperation in the field of cybersecurity is essential, stressing the need for joint efforts to strengthen protection systems against digital threats

Politics » Defense | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria