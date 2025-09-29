Three Pit Bulls Kill Dog and Injure Owner Near Varna School

Crime | September 29, 2025, Monday // 11:10
Bulgaria: Three Pit Bulls Kill Dog and Injure Owner Near Varna School @Pixabay

A violent dog attack in Varna left one dog dead and its owner injured after being mauled by three pit bulls. The incident took place last week near Elin Pelin Secondary School but was officially reported only today by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, BNR reported.

The owner of the pit bulls has been taken into custody, and pre-trial proceedings have been opened. Authorities have informed both the District Prosecutor's Office and the Regional Directorate for Food Safety about the case. Varna Municipality has also been notified of the serious incident, the police press center confirmed.

The attack highlights the dangers posed by aggressive dogs in urban areas, as the victim sustained multiple bites while trying to protect his own pet. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the attack and whether any additional measures will be taken against the pit bulls’ owner.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pit bulls, dog, Varna

Related Articles:

Brutal Murder in Varna: Woman Stabbed in the Heart

A shocking murder has rattled the residents of Varna’s Chaika neighborhood

Crime | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:03

Direct Chisinau-Varna Flight Brings Tourist Boom and Stronger Regional Links

KUB Corporation has wrapped up the inaugural season of its direct charter flight linking Chisinau and Varna

Business » Tourism | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00

Varna-Milan Flights Resume with Surprise “Pink Tickets” for Lucky Passengers

Wizz Air has officially resumed direct flights from Varna to Milan Bergamo, celebrating the relaunch alongside the airline’s eighth anniversary at its Varna base

Business » Tourism | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian Navy Neutralizes Drone 80 km Off Varna in Black Sea Operation Featuring Allies

The Bulgarian Navy has carried out a successful operation in the Black Sea, neutralizing an unmanned surface vessel detected off the coast of Varna

Politics » Defense | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

Airport Workers in Varna and Burgas Launch Symbolic Protest Over Bonuses and Pay

Airport staff in Varna and Burgas are launching symbolic protests over unpaid bonuses and working conditions

Society | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:25

Increased Connections Between Sofia and Bulgaria's Seaside Cities This Late Summer

Bulgaria Air is adding extra flights on its domestic routes this late summer to meet growing passenger demand

Business » Tourism | August 16, 2025, Saturday // 14:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria Detains Officials Over Bribe Attempt from Robbie Williams’ Equipment Convoy

Two employees of Bulgaria’s Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” have been detained after allegedly demanding bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia

Crime | September 29, 2025, Monday // 11:24

Thieves Beat and Rob Elderly Family in Bulgarian Village

In Bulgaria, an elderly couple from the village of Debovo in the Pleven district was hospitalized after being brutally assaulted and robbed

Crime | September 26, 2025, Friday // 16:12

U.S. and Bulgaria Bring Crime-Fighting Cooperation to the Black Sea Region

On Thursday, September 25, in Varna, U.S. and Bulgarian law enforcement agencies took an important step forward in coordinating efforts to combat organized crime in the Black Sea region

Crime | September 26, 2025, Friday // 13:24

Brutal Killing in Bulgarian Village

A young man from the village of Dalgodeltsi in Montana, Bulgaria, was found dead near a local cemetery on Wednesday morning

Crime | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 14:00

Bulgaria: Buhovo Residents Protest as Woman’s Killer Freed Despite Mental Illness

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Buhovo are expressing outrage and fear after a man with severe mental health issues was released despite setting a woman on fire two months ago

Crime | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

Royal Ruling in Bulgaria: Princess Kalina Sentenced for DUI

Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, daughter of former Prime Minister and heir to the Bulgarian throne Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, has been officially convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 16:43
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria