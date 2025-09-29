Three Pit Bulls Kill Dog and Injure Owner Near Varna School

A violent dog attack in Varna left one dog dead and its owner injured after being mauled by three pit bulls. The incident took place last week near Elin Pelin Secondary School but was officially reported only today by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, BNR reported.

The owner of the pit bulls has been taken into custody, and pre-trial proceedings have been opened. Authorities have informed both the District Prosecutor's Office and the Regional Directorate for Food Safety about the case. Varna Municipality has also been notified of the serious incident, the police press center confirmed.

The attack highlights the dangers posed by aggressive dogs in urban areas, as the victim sustained multiple bites while trying to protect his own pet. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the attack and whether any additional measures will be taken against the pit bulls’ owner.