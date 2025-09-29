Three Pit Bulls Kill Dog and Injure Owner Near Varna School

Brutal Murder in Varna: Woman Stabbed in the Heart
A shocking murder has rattled the residents of Varna’s Chaika neighborhood
A violent dog attack in Varna left one dog dead and its owner injured after being mauled by three pit bulls. The incident took place last week near Elin Pelin Secondary School but was officially reported only today by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, BNR reported.
The owner of the pit bulls has been taken into custody, and pre-trial proceedings have been opened. Authorities have informed both the District Prosecutor's Office and the Regional Directorate for Food Safety about the case. Varna Municipality has also been notified of the serious incident, the police press center confirmed.
The attack highlights the dangers posed by aggressive dogs in urban areas, as the victim sustained multiple bites while trying to protect his own pet. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the attack and whether any additional measures will be taken against the pit bulls’ owner.
Two employees of Bulgaria’s Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” have been detained after allegedly demanding bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia
In Bulgaria, an elderly couple from the village of Debovo in the Pleven district was hospitalized after being brutally assaulted and robbed
On Thursday, September 25, in Varna, U.S. and Bulgarian law enforcement agencies took an important step forward in coordinating efforts to combat organized crime in the Black Sea region
A young man from the village of Dalgodeltsi in Montana, Bulgaria, was found dead near a local cemetery on Wednesday morning
Residents of the Bulgarian town of Buhovo are expressing outrage and fear after a man with severe mental health issues was released despite setting a woman on fire two months ago
Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, daughter of former Prime Minister and heir to the Bulgarian throne Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, has been officially convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink