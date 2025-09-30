Pleven Water Crisis: Mayor Blames Years of Neglect for 75% Losses

September 29, 2025, Monday
Bulgaria: Pleven Water Crisis: Mayor Blames Years of Neglect for 75% Losses

Pleven’s citizens continue to face serious water supply challenges, a situation the city’s mayor, Dr. Valentin Hristov, described as the result of years of inaction. Speaking to BNT on Monday morning, Hristov stressed that while there is no immediate shortage of water, long-standing structural problems remain unresolved.

Currently, water from the state reserve is being distributed to schools according to a schedule, Hristov noted. Meanwhile, the Crisis Headquarters overseeing the water deficit will convene an extraordinary meeting in Pleven today, with Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov, who leads the National Water Board, and Regional Minister Ivan Ivanov set to attend.

The measures we have implemented so far are in line with government guidelines provided by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works,” Hristov explained. “These include short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures. At the municipal level, we are focusing on medium-term projects, prioritizing initiatives submitted to the Ministry of Finance and MRDPW, aimed at replacing the city’s outdated water supply network. This network has suffered significant losses - currently reaching 75-78 percent.” Hristov added that short-term measures, including providing equipment and personnel, are designed to assist the water supply company.

The mayor emphasized that water cycle projects are not the responsibility of the municipalities but are state-financed, with involvement from Water and Sewerage Companies. Pleven has missed two full water cycles, with only partial work completed in 2016, including limited pipe replacement in two villages and repairs at the Bozhuritsa water treatment plant. According to the Water and Sewerage data, water losses in Pleven were already at 52 percent in 2011. Hristov remarked: “Everything citizens are forced to endure is the consequence of doing nothing for a long time.”

Work continues on constructing hydrophore systems in schools to improve local water supply, Hristov said. Meanwhile, the Crisis Headquarters has been actively coordinating solutions, with previous participation from Minister of Ecology Manol Genov. The Deputy Prime Minister and Regional Minister are the next high-level officials scheduled to visit Pleven.

Lozko Lozev, chairman of VIK Holding, addressed the ongoing regime, noting that while the total water balance remains positive at 50-60 liters per second, maintaining a consistent supply schedule remains challenging. “We start a little earlier, stop a little later, but we cannot yet guarantee the three-hour morning and evening supply in critical areas,” he said.

The Anti-Corruption Association, also participating in the Crisis Headquarters, stressed that while there are numerous ideas for improving the system, funding must be allocated transparently and solely for the city’s water supply. They called for a full reconstruction of Pleven’s water network, including the replacement of the main supply, and rejected proposals for constructing the Cherni Osam dam.

Criticism has also come from the political sphere. GERB leader Boyko Borissov pointed to the government’s inadequate response, urging Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov to travel to Pleven with relevant ministers, regional authorities, and Water Supply and Sewerage Holding representatives, and remain until solutions to the crisis are effectively implemented across affected areas.

Tags: Pleven, water, Bulgaria

