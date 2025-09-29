Bulgaria Braces for Thick Snow Next Week!

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 29, 2025, Monday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Thick Snow Next Week! Photo: Stella Ivanova

Next week, Bulgaria will experience active weather patterns as atmospheric processes intensify across the Balkan Peninsula. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecasts mostly cloudy conditions with widespread precipitation, and by midweek, Mediterranean cyclones moving south of the country are expected to bring significant rainfall in many areas, particularly in the Rila-Rhodope region and the Fore-Balkans, where totals could exceed monthly averages.

Over the next 24 hours, clouds will dominate the country, with rain most intense in mountainous areas. Northeastern winds will weaken overnight, and in many regions, calm conditions are expected.

Monday will see a return of weak to moderate northeastern winds, gradually shifting to west-northwest in western Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C, around 10°C in Sofia. Maximum daytime temperatures will reach 15°C to 20°C, with Sofia seeing around 15°C. In the mountains, rainfall will continue, locally heavy, with winds from the west-northwest. Temperatures will reach 9°C at 1,200 meters and 3°C at 2,000 meters. Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain mostly cloudy with light rain, especially in the northern and southern extremes, while winds from the east-northeast will be light to moderate. Maximum coastal temperatures will range from 14°C to 17°C, with seawater around 22–23°C and waves near 3 points.

Sunrise in Sofia is at 7:22 a.m., with sunset at 7:11 p.m., giving a day length of 11 hours and 49 minutes. The moon rises at 2:59 p.m. and sets at 11:15 p.m., one day shy of the first quarter.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring continued significant cloud cover over most of the country, though rain will be limited to isolated mountainous spots. Winds will temporarily shift from the north-northwest, with moderate strength in the Danube plain. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly, exceeding 20°C in some locations, while morning lows will drop to 4–9°C, particularly in valleys and areas with clear skies overnight.

Thursday marks the start of precipitation from the southwest, with snowfall above 1,800 meters. By evening, snow and rain will cover much of Bulgaria, with locally heavy amounts. Northeastern winds will strengthen once more. Daytime temperatures will vary widely, from 8–10°C in Northwestern Bulgaria and high plains to 18–20°C in the southeast and along the Black Sea coast.

Friday and Saturday will remain cloudy with widespread rain, and snow is expected in the mountains above 1,200 meters, with significant accumulation in some areas. Northeasterly winds will be moderate, reaching strong levels in Eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will remain fairly steady, ranging from 6–11°C in the west and central regions to 14–18°C in the east.

By Sunday, precipitation will cease, beginning in the east and south, and skies will gradually clear. Winds will weaken and shift to the southeast, while temperatures are expected to rise noticeably across the country.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

