Bulgaria to Become Europe’s Gas Gateway: Minister Details U.S. LNG Plans and Russian Exit

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov emphasized that Bulgaria is set to become a crucial gateway for American liquefied natural gas to reach Central Europe, highlighting the country’s strategic role as the region shifts away from Russian supplies. Speaking to bTV, he underlined that the decision to phase out Russian gas was not the result of recent political statements but rather part of a long-term European policy framework.

Stankov recalled that already in May, European Commissioner Dan Jorgensen introduced a regulation mandating the gradual cessation of both consumption and transit of Russian natural gas. This, the minister said, places Bulgaria at the center of the transition. According to the proposal currently under discussion, short-term contracts will conclude in 2026, while long-term agreements will terminate at the start of 2028. With its modernized and existing pipelines, Bulgaria has the capacity to channel U.S. liquefied natural gas deep into Europe - a role that, Stankov argued, cannot be overlooked.

He explained that Bulgaria retains an annual transit capacity of 25 billion cubic meters, ensuring its place on Europe’s gas map even after the deadlines for Russian contracts. This does not necessarily mean the Balkan Stream pipeline (extension of TurkStream) will shut down in 2027, Stankov clarified. To secure continuity, he has already initiated talks with ministers from neighboring states, stretching from Ukraine to Hungary. Bulgartransgaz has been instructed to contact companies directly, signaling Bulgaria’s intent to launch LNG supply tenders as early as 2026 and to guarantee that its infrastructure will remain in use beyond 2028.

Asked whether countries such as Hungary, Slovakia, or Serbia might pursue penalties over suspended Russian deliveries, Stankov dismissed such risks. EU regulations are directly applicable to member states, he said, meaning neither Hungary nor Slovakia could take legal action. He added that Budapest has already been seeking a limited derogation of several months to ease its own transition. Serbia, as a non-EU state, is not bound by the legislation, but discussions are underway to ensure that Bulgartransgaz is shielded from liability. If Russian supplies continue flowing toward Serbia under arbitration, Bulgaria will enforce strict monitoring to track exactly where the gas goes.

The minister also criticized proposals from the "We Continue the Change" (WCC) party to impose a tax on Russian gas, arguing that claims of generating three billion leva in revenue were unrealistic. “The real outcome would be zero leva,” Stankov said bluntly.

Turning to domestic concerns, Stankov addressed the controversy surrounding “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” and its planned suspension of heating in the "Druzhba" district in the capital. He condemned the intention to cut heat supply for three months during repairs, insisting that such work should normally be completed between May and early October. Over 120 buildings were affected by the decision, which he deemed unacceptable. The ministry has since issued a formal letter to the Sofia mayor and Municipal Council, demanding accountability and corrective measures.

Stankov promised that the government would not allow residents of Sofia to be left without heat during the winter months. Backup solutions are being explored, with ESO and ERP-West tasked to assess the resilience of the electricity network. If households resort to electric heating en masse, this could add an extra 85 megawatts of consumption, he warned, requiring immediate steps to secure additional capacity.

Despite the challenges, the minister reassured the public that Bulgaria is prepared for the cold season. Sufficient gas reserves have been stored in Chiren, and two new shipments of U.S. LNG are scheduled for October and December, guaranteeing energy security not only for Sofia but for the entire country.

Reflecting on his tenure, Stankov admitted that much of his work resembled that of a sapper, having to neutralize multiple “ticking bombs.” He cited maintaining regulated prices for households, protecting miners by addressing emission quota limits, and managing the sensitive issue with Turkey’s Botas as examples of problems the government has tackled. Despite the difficulties, he insisted that Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet remains stable and committed to steering Bulgaria through this critical energy transition.