Robbie Williams Honors Bulgaria’s Volleyball Heroes at Sold-Out Sofia Concert

At his concert at Sofia’s Vasil Levski National Stadium, British pop icon Robbie Williams paid tribute to Bulgaria’s men’s volleyball team, which had just won silver at the World Championship. From the stage, in front of over 40,000 fans, the singer congratulated the athletes on their remarkable achievement and urged the crowd to give them a round of applause. “Bulgaria in the final. This is unique!” Williams exclaimed, celebrating the team’s historic performance.

 
 
 
The Bulgarian squad had reached the final of the Volleyball World Championship in the Philippines, where they faced reigning champions Italy. In front of nearly 16,000 spectators in Pasay City, Bulgaria fell 1:3. Despite the defeat, the silver medal marked only the second time in history the team has reached the final, the first being in 1970 in Sofia. Italy once again demonstrated its strength and experience, securing back-to-back world titles after also winning in 2022 in Poland.

On stage in Sofia, Williams not only acknowledged the players’ success but also shared his admiration for the Bulgarian audience. “Bulgaria, you gave me everything. Your energy, your love, your attention – all this turns into magic. This is the reason why I continue to sing, dance and fight my worries and fears,” he told the packed stadium, blending a sporting tribute with heartfelt gratitude to his Bulgarian fans.

