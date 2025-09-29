Denmark Bans Civilian Drones Ahead of EU Summit Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Denmark has announced a nationwide ban on civilian drone flights this week as Copenhagen prepares to host an EU summit of government leaders. The measure, in effect from Monday through Friday, is intended to strengthen security amid a surge of mysterious drone sightings across the country since September 22.

The Danish army reported that drones had again been observed over military installations overnight, the second such incident in as many days. Several airports were forced to suspend operations last week due to drone activity, and authorities have not ruled out Russian involvement. Moscow, however, has denied any connection.

Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen explained that the temporary ban was introduced to eliminate the risk of confusing hostile drones with civilian ones. "Denmark will host EU leaders in the coming week, where we will have extra focus on security. Therefore, from Monday to Friday, we will close the Danish airspace to all civilian drone flights," he said. Violating the restrictions could result in a fine or up to two years’ imprisonment, the ministry added.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard underscored that the goal was to simplify the work of security services. "The police are on heightened alert, and our authorities must use their forces where necessary to take care of Danes and our guests," he said, noting that the ban ensures resources are not wasted on harmless civilian drones. Danish police confirmed receiving over 500 reports of drone activity from citizens, but most were dismissed as irrelevant.

The restrictions apply solely to private operators. Military, police, emergency, and health-related drones remain exempt. Similar concerns have emerged beyond Denmark: Norway said it was investigating suspected drone sightings near its main F-35 airbase at Ørland, while Germany announced plans to allow its military to shoot down drones after a "swarm" appeared over Schleswig-Holstein, close to the Danish border.

NATO, in response to these developments, has heightened its surveillance and defence posture in the Baltic Sea region. Alliance spokesperson Martin O’Donnell said the measures include the deployment of multiple intelligence and reconnaissance platforms, alongside at least one air-defence frigate.

The spate of drone incidents comes on the heels of Russian aircraft violating Estonian airspace and drone incursions into Poland and Romania, further intensifying regional unease amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Danish investigators have yet to determine responsibility, but Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has pointed to Moscow as the most likely threat, stating, "There is one main country that poses a threat to Europe’s security, and it is Russia." The Kremlin has firmly rejected any such claims.