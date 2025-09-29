Denmark Bans Civilian Drones Ahead of EU Summit Amid Suspected Russian Activity

World » EU | September 29, 2025, Monday // 07:48
Bulgaria: Denmark Bans Civilian Drones Ahead of EU Summit Amid Suspected Russian Activity @Pixabay

Denmark has announced a nationwide ban on civilian drone flights this week as Copenhagen prepares to host an EU summit of government leaders. The measure, in effect from Monday through Friday, is intended to strengthen security amid a surge of mysterious drone sightings across the country since September 22.

The Danish army reported that drones had again been observed over military installations overnight, the second such incident in as many days. Several airports were forced to suspend operations last week due to drone activity, and authorities have not ruled out Russian involvement. Moscow, however, has denied any connection.

Transport Minister Thomas Danielsen explained that the temporary ban was introduced to eliminate the risk of confusing hostile drones with civilian ones. "Denmark will host EU leaders in the coming week, where we will have extra focus on security. Therefore, from Monday to Friday, we will close the Danish airspace to all civilian drone flights," he said. Violating the restrictions could result in a fine or up to two years’ imprisonment, the ministry added.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard underscored that the goal was to simplify the work of security services. "The police are on heightened alert, and our authorities must use their forces where necessary to take care of Danes and our guests," he said, noting that the ban ensures resources are not wasted on harmless civilian drones. Danish police confirmed receiving over 500 reports of drone activity from citizens, but most were dismissed as irrelevant.

The restrictions apply solely to private operators. Military, police, emergency, and health-related drones remain exempt. Similar concerns have emerged beyond Denmark: Norway said it was investigating suspected drone sightings near its main F-35 airbase at Ørland, while Germany announced plans to allow its military to shoot down drones after a "swarm" appeared over Schleswig-Holstein, close to the Danish border.

NATO, in response to these developments, has heightened its surveillance and defence posture in the Baltic Sea region. Alliance spokesperson Martin O’Donnell said the measures include the deployment of multiple intelligence and reconnaissance platforms, alongside at least one air-defence frigate.

The spate of drone incidents comes on the heels of Russian aircraft violating Estonian airspace and drone incursions into Poland and Romania, further intensifying regional unease amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Danish investigators have yet to determine responsibility, but Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has pointed to Moscow as the most likely threat, stating, "There is one main country that poses a threat to Europe’s security, and it is Russia." The Kremlin has firmly rejected any such claims.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: summit, drones, Denmark, ban

Related Articles:

Zelensky: Russian Tankers Turned into Drone Launch Pads Against Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his latest evening address that Russia has begun using tankers as platforms to launch and control drones targeting European countries

World » Ukraine | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 22:44

Shumen Council Keeps Ban on Beer in Parks, Doubles Fines for Violators

The Municipal Council of Shumen has once again upheld the ban on consuming hard liquor and beer in public spaces

Society | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 12:21

Poland Plans Law Change to Shoot Down Russian Drones Without NATO or EU Approval

Poland is preparing to amend its legislation governing military deployments abroad, allowing its armed forces to target Russian objects

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 12:22

Drone Sightings Shut Down Four Danish Airports

Authorities in Denmark reported drone sightings over four airports, leading to temporary closures and heightened security concerns

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:22

Chaos in Denmark and Norway: Were Putin’s Drones Behind the Airport Closures?

Air traffic in parts of Northern Europe was severely disrupted on the evening of September 22 after unidentified drones were spotted near major airports in Denmark and Norway, prompting full closures of airspace in both capitals

World » EU | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 08:48

Russian Drones Strike Poland: Warsaw Weighs NATO Article 4 After Unprecedented Airspace Breach

Poland is weighing the possibility of invoking NATO’s Article 4 following a dramatic overnight escalation that saw Russian drones penetrate deep into its territory

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria Hosts George Simion and European Conservatives for High-Level Talks

Romanian politician and former presidential candidate George Simion, along with Poland’s former Prime Minister (2017–2023) Mateusz Morawiecki, will travel to Bulgaria as special guests of the Bureau of the European Conservatives and Reformists

World » EU | September 29, 2025, Monday // 15:29

Rising Eurozone Food Prices Outpace General Inflation, Straining Household Budgets

Households across the eurozone are now spending roughly a third more on food than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise that far exceeds increases in the prices of other good

World » EU | September 29, 2025, Monday // 14:36

Moldova Chose Europe: Sandu’s Party Wins but Faces Fragile Majority

Moldova’s parliamentary elections delivered a decisive win for President Maia Sandu’s pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), but questions remain about its ability to govern alone

World » EU | September 29, 2025, Monday // 07:43

India Discusses Ties With EU, Reiterates Country's Zero-Tolerance Approach to Terrorism

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, engaged in discussions with the European Union and also delivered India's national statement at a UN ministerial meeting on victims of terrorism

World » EU | September 26, 2025, Friday // 15:19

Hybrid Threats Escalate: Unidentified Drones Ground Flights in Denmark Again

The airspace over Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark was once again closed overnight on September 25-26 following reports of unidentified drones

World » EU | September 26, 2025, Friday // 12:02

Bulgarian EU Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Suspended Amid Ongoing Investigation

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office, led by Laura Kovesi, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

World » EU | September 26, 2025, Friday // 10:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria