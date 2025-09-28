Zelensky: Russian Tankers Turned into Drone Launch Pads Against Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in his latest evening address that Russia has begun using tankers as platforms to launch and control drones targeting European countries. Citing fresh intelligence, he warned that Moscow’s maritime fleet is playing a direct role in expanding drone warfare beyond Ukraine.

“It is especially important that sanctions hit painfully at Russia’s energy trade and the entire infrastructure of Russia's tanker fleet,” Zelensky said. “Moreover, intelligence now indicates that the Russians are using tankers to launch and operate drones against European countries. This is yet more evidence why the Baltic Sea and other seas must be closed to Russian tankers – at the very least to the shadow fleet.”

Zelensky also underlined Kyiv’s expectation for firmer U.S. involvement. “We discussed with President Trump what could truly push Russia to change its position and stop the war. The world has tools that can work in a genuinely peace-making way,” he added.

The remarks come amid a surge in Russian drone activity across the continent. On September 10, nearly two dozen Russian drones entered Polish airspace in what was described as the first large-scale incursion of its kind. Some of the aircraft penetrated as far as 300 kilometers beyond the country’s eastern border.

A week later, Ukraine and Poland announced the creation of a joint working group on unmanned aerial systems, bringing together military experts from both nations.

Drone sightings have since disrupted operations at several European airports. Earlier this week, multiple airports in Denmark and Oslo Airport in Norway were temporarily closed. On September 27, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport shut down one of its runways after a drone was detected nearby, while the day before, Vilnius Airport in Lithuania halted operations twice due to suspected drone threats.

Moscow has denied involvement in the incidents, though Western officials continue to link the activity to Russia’s expanding campaign.

In parallel, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. On September 28, Russian Telegram channels reported that Ukrainian forces fired HIMARS rockets at a thermal power plant near Belgorod. The strike reportedly caused widespread power outages across Belgorod Oblast.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that critical infrastructure had been hit and described “significant power outages,” though details on the extent of the damage remain unclear. Ukraine’s military has not publicly commented, and independent outlets such as the Kyiv Independent have been unable to immediately verify the specifics of the strike or the weapons used.

HIMARS, with a range of about 70 kilometers, provide Ukraine with precision strike capability against Russian positions and infrastructure just beyond the front line. Zelensky earlier confirmed that Ukraine will receive Patriot HIMARS missiles under a U.S. aid package coordinated with NATO allies.

The Belgorod strike is part of a broader Ukrainian campaign targeting Russia’s oil, gas, and energy sector - seen as vital to Moscow’s war financing. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi noted on September 25 that strikes on Russian oil infrastructure have severely disrupted fuel supplies and logistics for Russian forces.

Research by the group Energy Aspects, cited by the Financial Times, indicates that since August 2025, Ukrainian drones have struck 16 of Russia’s 38 oil refineries. The damage has reduced Russia’s refining capacity by more than 1 million barrels per day, cutting exports to levels below those seen before the full-scale invasion.

Belgorod, situated across the border from Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, has become a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes due to its proximity and role in supporting Russia’s military operations.