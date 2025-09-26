Vance: Russia Rejects Peace Talks! Trump Weighs Supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has confirmed that Russia is refusing to take part in either bilateral peace talks with Ukraine or trilateral discussions involving Washington. Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Vance emphasized that while the U.S. remains committed to finding a peaceful resolution, Moscow’s unwillingness to engage has stalled progress. He stressed that negotiations require both sides’ participation, and at present, Russia is not prepared to sit at the table.

Vance underlined the cost of Russia’s current approach, noting that the Kremlin is suffering significant troop losses without making meaningful territorial advances. He pressed Moscow to “wake up and accept reality,” questioning how many more lives Russia was willing to expend for little, if any, strategic gain. “Our position is clear: we are going to keep working for peace, but the Russians must recognize the reality on the ground,” he said.

The remarks came against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s recent statements suggesting that Ukraine could not only recover its occupied territories but possibly go further. Vance described Trump’s comments as a reflection of the battlefield situation, where Russia has failed to secure major gains despite heavy losses.

Alongside the issue of peace negotiations, Vance also confirmed that the Trump administration is considering Ukraine’s request for Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles. He explained that the decision rests with the president, who will ultimately act based on what serves the national interest of the United States. Discussions on the matter, he noted, are ongoing within the administration.

According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally raised the request during his recent meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Zelensky presented detailed materials outlining Ukraine’s needs, stressing that advanced strike capabilities could strengthen Kyiv’s position and potentially pressure Russia into serious negotiations.

Media accounts suggest Trump was open to the idea, though no final decision has been announced. If approved, Tomahawk missiles would give Ukraine the capacity to strike deep into Russian territory, including Moscow. While Washington has so far resisted supplying such long-range weapons, Trump has recently overseen new NATO-financed assistance packages under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, which already include Patriot air defense systems and HIMARS rocket launchers.

Vance acknowledged growing frustration in the White House over Moscow’s stance. “Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve seen the Russians refuse to engage with either Ukrainians directly or in any trilateral format where the president or senior U.S. officials could be involved,” he said.