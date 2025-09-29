Cloudy Skies and Widespread Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on September 29

Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
Right now, Europe faces an unprecedented security challenge as Russian drone incursions into NATO and EU airspace have become increasingly frequent and brazen
On Monday, September 29, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather conditions with clouds dominating the skies and widespread rainfall. Winds will blow mainly from the northeast, light to moderate in strength, before gradually veering to a west-northwesterly direction over the western regions of the country as the day progresses. Morning temperatures will range between 8°C and 13°C, with Sofia starting at around 10°C. Daytime highs are expected to stay relatively cool, from 15°C to 20°C nationwide, reaching no higher than 15°C in the capital.
Along the Black Sea coast, the forecast points to grey skies and light rain throughout the day. Winds will come from the east-northeast, light to moderate, adding to the damp conditions. Maximum temperatures along the shoreline will remain between 14°C and 17°C. Despite the cooler air, seawater temperatures will stay mild, between 22°C and 23°C. Wave activity will be moderate, with a sea state corresponding to 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, cloudy and rainy weather will also take hold. Winds there will come from the west-northwest, light to moderate in force. Temperatures at altitude will be significantly lower than in the lowlands, reaching around 9°C at 1,200 metres and dropping to just 3°C at 2,000 metres.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
