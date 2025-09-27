Zhelyazkov to Trump: Energy and Defense Drive Historic Bulgaria–US Cooperation

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov underlined energy and defense as the two most dynamic areas of cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States during a short exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York. The conversation took place at the traditional reception hosted by the American head of state on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Zhelyazkov, these two sectors are not only producing historic results but are also driving the rapid deepening of bilateral relations. He described the strategic partnership between Sofia and Washington as central to the continued upward development of ties between the two countries.

Later, from the rostrum of the General Assembly, Zhelyazkov addressed the 80th session with a message that balanced global security concerns with a milestone for Bulgaria - 70 years since joining the UN. Marking the anniversary, he reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, stressing that unity and solidarity must remain the guiding ideals for the international community.

The Prime Minister’s central theme was the war in Ukraine, which he called a threat not just to the region but to global peace and security. “The only path to peace is clear: Ukraine’s sovereignty must be respected and its territorial integrity fully restored,” he declared, adding that Bulgaria stands firmly in defense of the rules-based international order.

Zhelyazkov’s appeal was framed in Bulgaria’s national motto: “Unity makes strength.” He urged nations to reject isolationism and instead embrace cooperation, presenting this as Bulgaria’s message to the world on the occasion of its UN anniversary.

He also pressed for reform within the UN itself, including limiting the misuse of the veto power and increasing the representation of Eastern European countries on the Security Council. Beyond institutional changes, Zhelyazkov outlined Bulgaria’s priorities within the organization: advancing human rights, achieving gender equality, empowering young people, and playing an active role in tackling climate change.

He stressed the interconnectedness of sustainable development, human rights, and security, noting that Bulgaria will continue to focus its efforts on the Western Balkans, the Eastern Partnership, and the Middle East.

With these remarks, Zhelyazkov positioned Bulgaria as both a reliable partner to the United States in strategic sectors such as energy and defense, and as a principled advocate for peace, reform, and cooperation at the global level. The dual emphasis on bilateral achievements and multilateral responsibilities framed his message of unity and responsibility to the international community.