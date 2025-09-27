Zhelyazkov to Trump: Energy and Defense Drive Historic Bulgaria–US Cooperation

Politics | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 11:01
Bulgaria: Zhelyazkov to Trump: Energy and Defense Drive Historic Bulgaria–US Cooperation

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov underlined energy and defense as the two most dynamic areas of cooperation between Bulgaria and the United States during a short exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York. The conversation took place at the traditional reception hosted by the American head of state on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Zhelyazkov, these two sectors are not only producing historic results but are also driving the rapid deepening of bilateral relations. He described the strategic partnership between Sofia and Washington as central to the continued upward development of ties between the two countries.

Later, from the rostrum of the General Assembly, Zhelyazkov addressed the 80th session with a message that balanced global security concerns with a milestone for Bulgaria - 70 years since joining the UN. Marking the anniversary, he reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, stressing that unity and solidarity must remain the guiding ideals for the international community.

The Prime Minister’s central theme was the war in Ukraine, which he called a threat not just to the region but to global peace and security. “The only path to peace is clear: Ukraine’s sovereignty must be respected and its territorial integrity fully restored,” he declared, adding that Bulgaria stands firmly in defense of the rules-based international order.

Zhelyazkov’s appeal was framed in Bulgaria’s national motto: “Unity makes strength.” He urged nations to reject isolationism and instead embrace cooperation, presenting this as Bulgaria’s message to the world on the occasion of its UN anniversary.

He also pressed for reform within the UN itself, including limiting the misuse of the veto power and increasing the representation of Eastern European countries on the Security Council. Beyond institutional changes, Zhelyazkov outlined Bulgaria’s priorities within the organization: advancing human rights, achieving gender equality, empowering young people, and playing an active role in tackling climate change.

He stressed the interconnectedness of sustainable development, human rights, and security, noting that Bulgaria will continue to focus its efforts on the Western Balkans, the Eastern Partnership, and the Middle East.

With these remarks, Zhelyazkov positioned Bulgaria as both a reliable partner to the United States in strategic sectors such as energy and defense, and as a principled advocate for peace, reform, and cooperation at the global level. The dual emphasis on bilateral achievements and multilateral responsibilities framed his message of unity and responsibility to the international community.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zhelyazkov, Trump, Bulgarian, UN

Related Articles:

Glory in the Philippines: Bulgaria Secures Second-Ever Volleyball World Championship Final Appearance

The Bulgarian men’s national volleyball team secured a historic place in the final of the World Championship in the Philippines after defeating the Czech Republic 3:1

Sports | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 11:37

Bulgarian EU Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Suspended Amid Ongoing Investigation

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office, led by Laura Kovesi, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva

World » EU | September 26, 2025, Friday // 10:11

Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Three Years in Russia Over Online Comments

Bulgarian citizen Rositsa Georgieva, who resides in Russia’s Volgograd region, has been sentenced to three years in prison over online comments

Politics | September 26, 2025, Friday // 10:05

Bulgaria Marks 70 Years in UN, PM Introduces New Mission Head in New York

At the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Politics » Diplomacy | September 26, 2025, Friday // 09:29

Trump Slams Putin: 'Russia Is Killing People for No Reason and Losing Ground'

U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying that Moscow’s drawn-out war in Ukraine has not only caused immense destruction

World » Russia | September 26, 2025, Friday // 09:23

Bulgaria Faces a Decade of High US Tariffs: What Businesses Need to Know

Bulgarian companies should prepare for a decade of elevated US tariffs, which are currently seven to eight times higher than in 2024

Business | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 13:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Radev: 'Why Is It My Fault That Borissov Is Not PM? He Should Return The Hemus Highway Money”

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev responded sharply to recent criticisms from GERB leader Boyko Borissov, questioning why he should be held accountable for Borissov not being prime minister

Politics | September 26, 2025, Friday // 13:49

Bulgaria’s Parliament Misses Quorum for Third Straight Day, Next Session Set for October 1

For the third day in a row, Bulgaria’s National Assembly was unable to achieve the required quorum of 121 MPs to conduct a session

Politics | September 26, 2025, Friday // 11:28

Bulgaria's Borissov: 'I Don’t Have a President, I Have a Party Leader'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov launched a sharp critique of President Rumen Radev, saying the head of state’s statements offered nothing new on pressing national issues

Politics | September 26, 2025, Friday // 11:14

Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Three Years in Russia Over Online Comments

Bulgarian citizen Rositsa Georgieva, who resides in Russia’s Volgograd region, has been sentenced to three years in prison over online comments

Politics | September 26, 2025, Friday // 10:05

Protesters Rally in Sofia Against 'Mafia Influence,' Target Peevski and Borissov

Protesters gathered in downtown Sofia on Thursday evening outside the headquarters of DPS–New Beginning, voicing anger at what they described as entrenched mafia influence in Bulgarian politics

Politics | September 26, 2025, Friday // 10:00

Bulgaria Marks 70 Years in UN, PM Introduces New Mission Head in New York

At the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Politics » Diplomacy | September 26, 2025, Friday // 09:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria