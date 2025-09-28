Wealthy Bulgarians Invest in Both Summer and Winter Vacation Homes

Business » PROPERTIES | September 29, 2025, Monday // 14:20
Bulgaria: Wealthy Bulgarians Invest in Both Summer and Winter Vacation Homes

Wealthy Bulgarians are increasingly acquiring both summer and winter vacation properties, according to real estate brokers. This strategy allows them to spend time in different locations depending on the season, taking full advantage of the country’s diverse holiday offerings.

Summer resorts dominate the vacation property market due to their expansive territories and variety of settlements. In contrast, winter vacation properties are concentrated in a few major ski destinations. However, not all mountain enthusiasts choose properties within ski resorts; some prefer homes in scenic mountain villages instead.

Property prices vary significantly by location. In Sunny Beach and Bansko, average prices range from 1,000 to 1,200 euros per square meter. Sozopol sees higher prices, averaging over 1,500 euros per square meter, while Borovets has comparable rates. Interest in the Northern Black Sea Coast has been growing recently, with towns like Byala, Balchik, and Kavarna offering properties below 1,000 euros per square meter. Prices depend heavily on precise location and construction quality, and given that demand exceeds supply, brokers expect continued upward pressure on holiday property prices.

The real estate market in Sofia and other major Bulgarian cities remains very active. Most buyers are aged between 30 and 50, though younger buyers in their mid-20s and those over 50 also participate actively. Brokers emphasize that properties are seen as attractive investments across different stages of life, making them a sought-after asset for a wide range of buyers.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, summer, winter, properties

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Abroad Send Over 100 Million Euros Monthly, Supporting National Economy

Bulgarians living abroad continue to play a vital role in supporting the national economy, transferring hundreds of millions of euros each month

Society | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 09:39

Bulgaria Records 4% Growth in Foreign Tourists This Summer

Prof. Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Evaluation in Tourism, provided an overview of Bulgaria’s tourism performance for the summer season

Business » Tourism | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 08:42

Bulgarians’ Pensions to Be Rounded in Euros for Their Benefit

Bulgarians receiving pensions and other social benefits from the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) will not need to visit the institute’s offices to request currency conversion or open new euro accounts with banks or other payment providers

Society | September 22, 2025, Monday // 08:47

Over 40,000 Bulgarians to Celebrate Independence Day Abroad Amid End-of-Season Deals

Over 300,000 Bulgarians are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday, both domestically and abroad

Business » Tourism | September 19, 2025, Friday // 10:40

Most Bulgarians Worry Their Salary Won’t Cover Living Costs

A new Eurobarometer survey highlights that 69% of Bulgarians are concerned about receiving unfair wages that may not be sufficient to cover their household expense

Society | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:00

Why Bulgaria Starts School on September 15: History, Tradition, and Debate

For more than 716,000 Bulgarian students, today marks the official start of the new school year.

Society » Education | September 15, 2025, Monday // 08:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Two-Bedroom Apartments Drive Sofia’s Investment Market

The real estate market in Sofia is increasingly dominated by two-bedroom apartments, which now account for 78% of sales, while three-bedroom units have fallen to a 20% share

Business » Properties | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 10:46

Sofia Ranks 97th In Europe As Housing Prices Continue To Soar

Sofia ranks 97th among European cities in terms of property prices

Business » Properties | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 19:36

Panel Apartments in Bulgaria See Rising Prices Amid Strong Demand

In Bulgaria, (soviet-style) panel apartments (panelkas) continue to see rising prices as demand remains strong, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:20

Credit Expert Warns Against Hasty Property Deals Before Bulgaria Joins the Euro

Credit consultant Tihomir Toshev has warned that there is no need for Bulgarians to rush into investments solely because of the upcoming adoption of the euro

Business » Properties | September 16, 2025, Tuesday // 08:37

10 Tips from Imoti.com When Buying Your First Home in Bulgaria

Buying your first home? A must-read guide for first-time buyers.

Business » Properties | September 15, 2025, Monday // 09:02

Bulgarian Homes Far More Affordable Than Western European Capitals

Housing in Bulgaria remains considerably more accessible than in most Western European countries

Business » Properties | September 13, 2025, Saturday // 11:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria