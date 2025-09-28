Wealthy Bulgarians Invest in Both Summer and Winter Vacation Homes

Wealthy Bulgarians are increasingly acquiring both summer and winter vacation properties, according to real estate brokers. This strategy allows them to spend time in different locations depending on the season, taking full advantage of the country’s diverse holiday offerings.

Summer resorts dominate the vacation property market due to their expansive territories and variety of settlements. In contrast, winter vacation properties are concentrated in a few major ski destinations. However, not all mountain enthusiasts choose properties within ski resorts; some prefer homes in scenic mountain villages instead.

Property prices vary significantly by location. In Sunny Beach and Bansko, average prices range from 1,000 to 1,200 euros per square meter. Sozopol sees higher prices, averaging over 1,500 euros per square meter, while Borovets has comparable rates. Interest in the Northern Black Sea Coast has been growing recently, with towns like Byala, Balchik, and Kavarna offering properties below 1,000 euros per square meter. Prices depend heavily on precise location and construction quality, and given that demand exceeds supply, brokers expect continued upward pressure on holiday property prices.

The real estate market in Sofia and other major Bulgarian cities remains very active. Most buyers are aged between 30 and 50, though younger buyers in their mid-20s and those over 50 also participate actively. Brokers emphasize that properties are seen as attractive investments across different stages of life, making them a sought-after asset for a wide range of buyers.