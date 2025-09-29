Bulgaria Leads EU in Hybrid Car Sales Growth in 2025

Bulgaria has emerged as the European Union leader in the growth of new hybrid car sales in 2025, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). The country has also registered notable double-digit increases in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric vehicle (BEV) registrations.

From January to August, total new car registrations in Bulgaria rose by 8.5 percent, reaching 32,401 units, compared to 29,864 units during the same period in 2024. BEV sales saw a significant surge of 45.7 percent, climbing to 1,447 units from 993 a year earlier. Meanwhile, demand for PHEVs increased by 18.6 percent to 396 units, and hybrid car registrations jumped 68.5 percent to 1,070 units, placing Bulgaria at the top of the EU in terms of growth for this vehicle category.

Market share figures show that BEVs now account for 4.5 percent of new car sales in Bulgaria, PHEVs hold 1.2 percent, and hybrids represent 3.3 percent. Traditional diesel vehicles occupy 7.8 percent of the market, while gasoline models continue to dominate at 83.2 percent.

August alone demonstrated continued momentum, with overall new car sales increasing by 25.9 percent to 3,684 units compared to 2,925 units a year earlier, ranking Bulgaria third among EU countries in growth. BEV registrations in the same month soared by 124.1 percent to 186 units, placing Bulgaria fourth in the EU. PHEV sales rose 28.3 percent to 59 units, while hybrid sales climbed 63.3 percent to 147 units, marking Bulgaria as the second fastest-growing market for hybrids in the bloc. Gasoline car registrations increased 21.6 percent to 3,006 units, and diesel registrations grew 22.2 percent to 286 units.

Across the European Union, new car sales in August increased 5.3 percent to 677,786 units from 643,394 a year earlier. BEV demand grew 30.2 percent to 120,797 units, PHEVs rose 54.5 percent to 70,545 units, and hybrid registrations increased 14.1 percent to 229,970 units. Petrol and diesel vehicle sales, by contrast, declined 16.3 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively, representing the weakest overall monthly sales volume in the EU in a year.

For the first eight months of 2025, total new car registrations in the EU slightly decreased by 0.1 percent to 7,168,848 units. Within this period, BEV sales expanded by 24.8 percent to 1,132,603 units, PHEVs rose 27.2 percent to 631,783 units, and hybrid registrations increased 16.4 percent to 2,485,069 units. Petrol and diesel vehicle sales fell sharply by 19.7 percent and 25.7 percent to 2,012,580 units and 674,477 units, respectively.

The growing preference for electrified vehicles is reflected in market share trends. BEVs now represent 15.8 percent of the EU market, up from 12.6 percent a year ago, while hybrids account for 34.7 percent, remaining the most popular choice among buyers. Combined sales of petrol and diesel vehicles have dropped to 37.5 percent from 47.6 percent during the same period in 2024, highlighting the accelerating shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles in the European market.