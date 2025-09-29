Bulgaria Leads EU in Hybrid Car Sales Growth in 2025

Business | September 29, 2025, Monday // 12:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Leads EU in Hybrid Car Sales Growth in 2025

Bulgaria has emerged as the European Union leader in the growth of new hybrid car sales in 2025, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). The country has also registered notable double-digit increases in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric vehicle (BEV) registrations.

From January to August, total new car registrations in Bulgaria rose by 8.5 percent, reaching 32,401 units, compared to 29,864 units during the same period in 2024. BEV sales saw a significant surge of 45.7 percent, climbing to 1,447 units from 993 a year earlier. Meanwhile, demand for PHEVs increased by 18.6 percent to 396 units, and hybrid car registrations jumped 68.5 percent to 1,070 units, placing Bulgaria at the top of the EU in terms of growth for this vehicle category.

Market share figures show that BEVs now account for 4.5 percent of new car sales in Bulgaria, PHEVs hold 1.2 percent, and hybrids represent 3.3 percent. Traditional diesel vehicles occupy 7.8 percent of the market, while gasoline models continue to dominate at 83.2 percent.

August alone demonstrated continued momentum, with overall new car sales increasing by 25.9 percent to 3,684 units compared to 2,925 units a year earlier, ranking Bulgaria third among EU countries in growth. BEV registrations in the same month soared by 124.1 percent to 186 units, placing Bulgaria fourth in the EU. PHEV sales rose 28.3 percent to 59 units, while hybrid sales climbed 63.3 percent to 147 units, marking Bulgaria as the second fastest-growing market for hybrids in the bloc. Gasoline car registrations increased 21.6 percent to 3,006 units, and diesel registrations grew 22.2 percent to 286 units.

Across the European Union, new car sales in August increased 5.3 percent to 677,786 units from 643,394 a year earlier. BEV demand grew 30.2 percent to 120,797 units, PHEVs rose 54.5 percent to 70,545 units, and hybrid registrations increased 14.1 percent to 229,970 units. Petrol and diesel vehicle sales, by contrast, declined 16.3 percent and 17.5 percent, respectively, representing the weakest overall monthly sales volume in the EU in a year.

For the first eight months of 2025, total new car registrations in the EU slightly decreased by 0.1 percent to 7,168,848 units. Within this period, BEV sales expanded by 24.8 percent to 1,132,603 units, PHEVs rose 27.2 percent to 631,783 units, and hybrid registrations increased 16.4 percent to 2,485,069 units. Petrol and diesel vehicle sales fell sharply by 19.7 percent and 25.7 percent to 2,012,580 units and 674,477 units, respectively.

The growing preference for electrified vehicles is reflected in market share trends. BEVs now represent 15.8 percent of the EU market, up from 12.6 percent a year ago, while hybrids account for 34.7 percent, remaining the most popular choice among buyers. Combined sales of petrol and diesel vehicles have dropped to 37.5 percent from 47.6 percent during the same period in 2024, highlighting the accelerating shift toward electric and hybrid vehicles in the European market.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, hybrid, car, sales

Related Articles:

Experts Discuss Europe’s Multi-Layered Drone Defense and Bulgaria’s Role in the Project

Bulgaria took part in a videoconference of EU defense ministers discussing the proposed a “drone wall,” an initiative aimed at strengthening Europe’s air defenses

Politics » Defense | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Card Payments Key to Smoother Euro Transition in Bulgaria

Card payments are set to make the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria easier for both consumers and merchants, according to Polina Toskova, head of a company providing cashless payment infrastructure

Business » Finance | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Loses Half of Its Drinking Water: Experts Warn of Growing Scarcity

On average, around half of Bulgaria’s drinking water is lost as it travels through the country’s water supply network

Society » Environment | September 30, 2025, Tuesday // 23:00

Cool Morning, Mild Afternoon: Bulgaria’s Forecast for September 30

On Monday, September 30, the weather across most of Bulgaria will be predominantly sunny

Society » Environment | September 29, 2025, Monday // 17:06

Signing Imminent? Bulgaria Set to Build Two Joint Factories with German Defense Giant Rheinmetall

The Bulgarian government has not abandoned plans to sign a contract with the German defense company Rheinmetall for the construction of two joint factories

Politics » Defense | September 29, 2025, Monday // 16:44

Robbie Williams Concert Scandal: Bulgarian Inspectors Fired After Demanding €300 Bribe

The Ministry of Transport has dismissed two long-serving inspectors from the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” after they were caught extorting truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert in Sofia

Politics | September 29, 2025, Monday // 15:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Wealthy Bulgarians Invest in Both Summer and Winter Vacation Homes

Wealthy Bulgarians are increasingly acquiring both summer and winter vacation properties, according to real estate brokers

Business » Properties | September 29, 2025, Monday // 14:20

Bulgaria to Become Europe’s Gas Gateway: Minister Details U.S. LNG Plans and Russian Exit

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov emphasized that Bulgaria is set to become a crucial gateway for American liquefied natural gas to reach Central Europe

Business » Energy | September 29, 2025, Monday // 09:06

Bulgaria’s Wind Farms Use Just 0.1% of Agricultural Land, Debunking Myths

Disinformation around renewable energy sources has fueled misconceptions about wind turbines

Business » Energy | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 13:16

Bulgarian Industry Drives 22.5% of GDP in 2024, Targets High-Tech Growth

Bulgarian industry remains a key pillar of the national economy, contributing 22.5% to the country’s GDP in 202

Business » Industry | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 11:05

Two-Bedroom Apartments Drive Sofia’s Investment Market

The real estate market in Sofia is increasingly dominated by two-bedroom apartments, which now account for 78% of sales, while three-bedroom units have fallen to a 20% share

Business » Properties | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 10:46

Meta Eyes Bulgaria for Investment After 2028, Says PM Zhelyazkov

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has expressed interest in investing in Bulgaria after 2028, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced

Business | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria