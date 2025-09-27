Two-Bedroom Apartments Drive Sofia’s Investment Market
The real estate market in Sofia is increasingly dominated by two-bedroom apartments, which now account for 78% of sales, while three-bedroom units have fallen to a 20% share, according to recent data from a property consultancy. This shift is largely driven by the investment segment, where two-bedroom apartments are particularly popular. Most of these transactions involve homes in buildings under construction, often purchased at very early stages.
While new construction remains the main focus, other types of properties are also attracting attention. Purchases of floors in existing houses, previously less sought after, have recently picked up. Buyers are also showing interest in older brick homes and panel apartments when available. Suburban houses around Sofia are in demand as well, but high prices have limited the number of transactions in that segment.
Apartments in satellite towns are drawing considerable interest due to limited supply and attractive investment opportunities. These properties typically cost about half as much as similar apartments in Sofia, offering investors a smaller initial outlay while still providing the conveniences of a small town and easy access to the capital.
