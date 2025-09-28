Bulgarians Abroad Send Over 100 Million Euros Monthly, Supporting National Economy

Society | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 09:39
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Abroad Send Over 100 Million Euros Monthly, Supporting National Economy

Bulgarians living abroad continue to play a vital role in supporting the national economy, transferring hundreds of millions of euros each month. According to the latest data from the Bulgarian National Bank, emigrants sent 125 million euros through official channels in July. This follows 124.8 million euros in June and 122.8 million euros in July 2024, marking the 20th consecutive month that transfers have exceeded 100 million euros.

Since the start of 2025, Bulgarians abroad have remitted a total of 864 million euros, slightly below the 865 million euros sent in the same period in 2024. These figures are still preliminary and may be revised upward. The largest monthly transfer this year came in March, when 151.9 million euros were sent, making it the fourth-highest monthly total in Bulgaria’s history. For context, the record peaks remain from 2023, with transfers of 180.4 million, 160.8 million, and 159.4 million euros.

The majority of these remittances originate from three countries: the USA, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Combined, they accounted for over half of all transfers received by Bulgaria by June 2025, totaling 439.5 million euros. The USA leads with 149.6 million euros, followed closely by Germany with 146.7 million euros and the UK with 143.2 million euros, together making up 54.17% of total funds sent.

Other significant sources include Spain, which contributed 78.4 million euros, and the Czech Republic, with 35 million euros. Smaller but still notable sums came from Belgium (30.5 million euros), Greece (26.5 million euros), and Austria (23.7 million euros). Emigrants in Canada and Italy also contributed, sending 22.4 million and 18.6 million euros respectively.

Additionally, Bulgarians living in France, Turkey, Switzerland, and Denmark have each sent more than 10 million euros since the beginning of the year, demonstrating the widespread support of the diaspora for family and economic stability back home.

