Thieves Beat and Rob Elderly Family in Bulgarian Village

Crime | September 26, 2025, Friday // 16:12
@novinite.com

In Bulgaria, an elderly couple from the village of Debovo in the Pleven district was hospitalized after being brutally assaulted and robbed, according to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The attack occurred around 3 a.m. when the intruders broke into the family’s home and physically assaulted the couple. The emergency call to 112 came at 3:30 a.m., prompting police to rush to the scene and begin urgent procedural and investigative actions. Authorities confirmed that the perpetrators had stolen movable property from the residence.

The victims, who sustained rib fractures during the assault, were admitted to a hospital in Pleven for treatment. Law enforcement is actively investigating the case under the oversight of a prosecutor from the Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident evokes a tragic reminder of a similar crime before New Year’s Eve 2017, when a 57-year-old businessman from the town of Levski was beaten to death by thieves, and his wife was hospitalized with severe injuries. Over 100,000 leva had been stolen from that family home.

