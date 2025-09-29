Cooler Weekend Ahead: Clouds, Rain and Strong Winds Across Bulgaria

On Saturday, September 27, conditions across the country will be mostly cloudy. Rainfall is expected in certain areas of southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will blow from the east-northeast, generally light to moderate in strength. Morning temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C, with around 10°C in Sofia. Daytime highs will reach between 16°C and 21°C, staying closer to 16°C in the capital.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain predominantly overcast and windy, with a moderate to strong northeasterly wind. Daytime temperatures will vary from 18°C to 21°C. The sea will remain relatively warm, with water temperatures between 22°C and 23°C. Waves are expected to reach 3 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the weather will also be cloudy, with rain possible in parts of Western Bulgaria. On the highest peaks of Rila and Pirin, precipitation may fall as snow. An east-northeasterly wind of moderate strength will prevail. Temperatures will rise to about 11°C at 1,200 meters and around 6°C at 2,000 meters above sea level.

On Sunday, September 28, cloud cover will continue to dominate, with light rain likely, mainly in western Bulgaria. Winds from the east-northeast will remain light to moderate, but could strengthen in northern and eastern regions. Temperatures will decline further. Morning lows will be between 6°C and 11°C, while daytime highs are expected to range from 15°C to 20°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)