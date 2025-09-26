India Discusses Ties With EU, Reiterates Country's Zero-Tolerance Approach to Terrorism

World » EU | Author: ANI |September 26, 2025, Friday // 15:19
Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sibi George, engaged in discussions with the European Union and also delivered India's national statement at a UN ministerial meeting on victims of terrorism.

Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in a post on X, "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge met with Ms. Belen Martinez Carbonell, Secretary-General of the European Union's External Action Service (EEAS). They had a wide ranging discussion on deepening India-EU partnership and exchange of views on global and regional developments."

Building on his bilateral engagement, Jaiswal further highlighted Ambassador George's intervention at the United Nations. "Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge delivered India's National Statement at the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Victims of Terrorism. Referring to the scourge of cross border terrorism that India faces, Secretary reiterated India's zero tolerance approach to terrorism & emphasized the need for the world to come together in the fight against terrorism in all its manifestations."

Earlier on Monday, during the high-level segment marking the 80th anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly, George had broadened India's message by underlining the country's "readiness to work with partners to support the Global South in responding to environmental disasters," the MEA said. This reflected India's wider positioning of its fight against terrorism alongside its commitment to global solidarity and resilience.

Carrying this theme forward, at the High-Level Solutions Dialogue on Early Warning and Extreme Heat, Ambassador George had mentioned India's national Heat Action Plans as a key framework to tackle rising temperatures. He had pointed to the use of digital tools for last-mile alerts and promotion of low-cost cooling solutions as part of India's domestic response to climate risks.

Speaking at the session alongside representatives from Singapore, Maldives, European Union and Finland, he had said India stood ready to work with partners, particularly in the Global South, to strengthen early warning systems, risk reduction and disaster management measures. Rising global temperatures, he had noted, had left vulnerable countries most exposed to environmental disasters, and collective action was necessary to address this challenge.

Apart from these UN engagements, Ambassador George had also attended the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) 2025, held on the sidelines of the UNGA. He had reiterated India's commitment to the values and principles of the Commonwealth Charter and stressed the need for reforms to make the organisation better reflect the realities of contemporary times, India at UN wrote in a post on X.

Further expanding India's diplomatic presence at the UN, Ambassador George had represented the country at the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at UN Headquarters.

