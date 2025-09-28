Meta Eyes Bulgaria for Investment After 2028, Says PM Zhelyazkov

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has expressed interest in investing in Bulgaria after 2028, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced. He explained that the matter came up following a meeting with General Electric, during which the discussions focused on small modular reactors and ensuring stable energy supplies for the country’s future technological development. According to the Prime Minister, this includes the creation of specialized infrastructure, the potential establishment of AI gigafactories, and the attraction of global strategic partners such as Meta.

Zhelyazkov underlined the significance of securing Bulgaria’s energy capacity to support these ambitions. “Meta shared their investment intentions in Europe with us. This year and next, their focus is on other countries, but after 2028, they have serious interest in Bulgaria, because of the regional opportunities the country offers,” he stated.

The Prime Minister described Meta’s potential entry as part of a broader vision for Bulgaria to position itself as a hub for advanced technologies and innovation, supported by reliable energy resources and international partnerships.