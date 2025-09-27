Shumen Council Keeps Ban on Beer in Parks, Doubles Fines for Violators

Society | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 12:21
Bulgaria: Shumen Council Keeps Ban on Beer in Parks, Doubles Fines for Violators @Pixabay

The Municipal Council of Shumen has once again upheld the ban on consuming hard liquor and beer in public spaces, including parks and benches. The decision came after nearly an hour of debate on the second day of the council’s session, where members voted to retain the existing text of Ordinance 1, which prohibits outdoor drinking.

Alongside maintaining the restriction, the council accepted the administration’s proposal to double the fines for violators. “Let the violators suffer,” remarked councilor Pavel Pavlov during the debate, firmly backing the move for harsher sanctions.

Deputy Mayor Daniela Ruseva reported that the enforcement of Ordinance 1 has already shown stronger results, with collected fines rising significantly - from 120,000 leva to 240,000 leva.

The idea of allowing beer and alcohol consumption in public spaces during officially organized events was put forward, but the general ban was left in place. Ultimately, 31 councilors supported the ordinance, with only one voting against and another abstaining.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ban, alcohol, Shumen

Related Articles:

Partial State of Emergency Declared in Haskovo Over Expanding Wildfire

A partial state of emergency is being introduced today in Haskovo municipality due to a wildfire that erupted on Tuesday near a micro-dam by the village of Momino

Society » Environment | August 8, 2025, Friday // 11:17

Bulgaria's Shumen Turns Black Panther Craze into Tourist Attraction

After gaining unexpected fame due to the sighting of a black panther roaming freely, the city of Shumen is turning the buzz into a tourist attraction

Business » Tourism | August 1, 2025, Friday // 15:25

Bulgaria’s Ruse Bans Outdoor Alcohol Consumption

Starting July 24, the Bulgarian city of Ruse officially bans the consumption of alcohol in all public spaces outside of licensed establishments

Society | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 14:53

Black Panther Spotted Again Near Shumen, Authorities Renew Warnings

Authorities in Shumen have received a fresh alert regarding the black panther believed to be roaming the area around the Shumen Plateau Nature Park

Society » Incidents | July 18, 2025, Friday // 08:53

Bulgarian Pop-Folk Singer Caught Drunk Driving (Again!) with 6-Year-Old in Car

Bulgarian pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has been taken into custody and formally charged after being caught driving with a blood alcohol level

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:27

Bulgaria Moves to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools and Overhaul Education System

The Bulgarian government has approved sweeping amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act

Society » Education | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 08:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarians Abroad Send Over 100 Million Euros Monthly, Supporting National Economy

Bulgarians living abroad continue to play a vital role in supporting the national economy, transferring hundreds of millions of euros each month

Society | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 09:39

Digital Wallet Transport Cards Coming to Sofia Alongside New Parking Proposals

This week, Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, along with Municipal Council Chairman Tsvetomir Petrov and councilors from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria”

Society | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 19:18

Air Quality in Sofia Improves as Low Emission Zone Shows Early Impact

The introduction of Sofia’s Low Emission Zone has already shown measurable results, with nitrogen dioxide levels dropping by 10%, according to Ivaylo Popov from the “For the Earth” Association

Society » Environment | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 08:52

Cooler Weekend Ahead: Clouds, Rain and Strong Winds Across Bulgaria

On Saturday, September 27, conditions across the country will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | September 26, 2025, Friday // 17:01

Bulgaria’s INSAIT Launches First Ukrainian AI Model That Reads Both Text and Images

The Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” has unveiled MamayLM v1.0 – the first open-source and practical Ukrainian model capable of processing both text and images.

Society | September 26, 2025, Friday // 15:08

Bulgaria Faces Growing Water Crisis: 10 Montana Villages and Breznik on Strict Regime

Ten settlements in Montana region have been placed under a water regime due to dramatically reduced water levels

Society » Environment | September 26, 2025, Friday // 14:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria