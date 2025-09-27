Shumen Council Keeps Ban on Beer in Parks, Doubles Fines for Violators

The Municipal Council of Shumen has once again upheld the ban on consuming hard liquor and beer in public spaces, including parks and benches. The decision came after nearly an hour of debate on the second day of the council’s session, where members voted to retain the existing text of Ordinance 1, which prohibits outdoor drinking.

Alongside maintaining the restriction, the council accepted the administration’s proposal to double the fines for violators. “Let the violators suffer,” remarked councilor Pavel Pavlov during the debate, firmly backing the move for harsher sanctions.

Deputy Mayor Daniela Ruseva reported that the enforcement of Ordinance 1 has already shown stronger results, with collected fines rising significantly - from 120,000 leva to 240,000 leva.

The idea of allowing beer and alcohol consumption in public spaces during officially organized events was put forward, but the general ban was left in place. Ultimately, 31 councilors supported the ordinance, with only one voting against and another abstaining.