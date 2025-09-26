Weekend Traffic Alert: Expect Delays on Bulgaria’s Trakia and Hemus Highways Due to Roadworks

Business | September 26, 2025, Friday // 15:26
Bulgaria: Weekend Traffic Alert: Expect Delays on Bulgaria's Trakia and Hemus Highways Due to Roadworks

The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has announced changes in traffic organization on sections of the Hemus and Trakia highways, where repair work will continue from Friday through Sunday. Drivers are being warned of potential traffic jams, particularly on the Trakia Highway, where three repair sites have been active since September 23 in the direction of Burgas and in the Pazardzhik and Sliven districts.

The works involve laying new asphalt, updating road markings, replacing traffic signs, and undertaking drainage improvements, all scheduled to continue until the end of November. The RIA noted that the Traffic Police may implement additional measures if severe congestion occurs. Drivers are urged to allow extra travel time and strictly follow the temporary traffic signs and organization.

On the Hemus Highway, repairs on the lane toward Sofia have been ongoing since September 15 in the section between the village of Yana and the capital (kilometers 0–8). From 1:00 p.m. Friday to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, two lanes in the direction of Varna will remain open, while traffic toward Sofia will be diverted via I-1 through Gorni and Dolni Bogrov. From Saturday afternoon to Sunday noon, vehicles will use a two-way system in the Varna lane, with one lane for each direction. Sunday noon to Monday noon will see two lanes open toward Sofia, while Varna-bound traffic is again rerouted along I-1 through Dolni and Gorni Bogrov. RIA estimates the Sofia-bound lane repairs will be completed by October 31.

On the Trakia Highway, construction continues in three sections spanning nearly 28 kilometers across Sofia, Pazardzhik, and Sliven districts. To improve safety and ease traffic during peak hours, temporary restrictions have been imposed for heavy trucks over 12 tons on the section between Sofia and Stara Zagora (kilometers 0–208). Today, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., heavy trucks in the Stara Zagora-bound lane between Sofia and the Orizovo junction will be prohibited and must use designated detours. Exceptions include buses, vehicles carrying dangerous goods to gas stations, public transport vehicles, and roadside assistance units with specialized equipment. Alternative routes for other drivers are listed on the RIA website.

The agency cautioned that during the weekend and at the end of the working week, when traffic volume increases, slower travel may occur in sections of the Trakia Highway under repair. Drivers are urged to exercise heightened caution and follow all temporary traffic regulations.

Tags: traffic, Trakia, Hemus, Bulgaria

