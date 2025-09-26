Radev: 'Why Is It My Fault That Borissov Is Not PM? He Should Return The Hemus Highway Money”

September 26, 2025, Friday
Radev: 'Why Is It My Fault That Borissov Is Not PM? He Should Return The Hemus Highway Money"

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev responded sharply to recent criticisms from GERB leader Boyko Borissov, questioning why he should be held accountable for Borissov not being prime minister. He also pointed out that over the years, Borissov had allowed himself to become highly dependent on Delyan Peevski, not only in political matters.

Radev rejected accusations that he was uncooperative with the government. He emphasized that from the first day of the current administration, he had actively reached out to the prime minister and other ministers, both in writing and orally. He highlighted efforts to engage business and educational institutions in roundtables aimed at creating a prosperous Bulgaria through new technologies and investment attraction. According to Radev, despite his invitations, ministers were blocked from attending these events on Borissov’s instructions. “If I appear somewhere, they run away like chickens,” he said, describing the behavior of ministers during his engagements.

The president also referenced his work on international relations, noting that he personally organized and concluded a declaration with Japan to elevate bilateral ties to the level of strategic partnership. He pointed out that ministers were absent from the signing of this agreement, highlighting their lack of participation in significant state matters.

Radev further called on Borissov to take responsibility for the “bags of money” related to the construction of the Hemus highway. “He supervised the construction of the highways. He personally controlled every day and determined the allocation of funds. He should know where these bags are. Let him ensure they return - we would be very grateful,” Radev stated, stressing Borissov’s direct accountability for the management of highway funds.

The president framed his comments as a rebuttal to Borissov’s accusations that Radev uses public events merely to criticize the government. Radev reiterated that his outreach and initiatives were aimed at fostering collaboration, investment, and development, and that any absence of ministers at these events was due to Borissov’s restrictions, not his unwillingness to cooperate.

Radev’s statements, delivered at the National Palace of Culture while welcoming dental graduates from the Medical University of Sofia, reinforced his message that governmental and party dynamics, rather than his own conduct, hinder active collaboration with the cabinet. He concluded by urging Borissov to account for the mismanaged highway funds, emphasizing transparency and responsibility in public infrastructure projects.

