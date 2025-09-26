Bulgaria’s Parliament Misses Quorum for Third Straight Day, Next Session Set for October 1

Politics | September 26, 2025, Friday // 11:28
For the third day in a row, Bulgaria’s National Assembly was unable to achieve the required quorum of 121 MPs to conduct a session. Only 111 out of 240 MPs were present in the plenary hall, repeating the pattern of the previous two days. On Friday, National Assembly Speaker Nataliya Kiselova did not wait for additional MPs to arrive and instead scheduled the next sitting for October 1, effectively ending the parliamentary work week without any progress.

The lack of a quorum has been attributed to parliamentary delegations in Japan and France, which left the ruling party short of the necessary 121 members. The opposition also refused to register, stating that it was the majority’s responsibility to ensure the quorum. Speaking to the media, GERB leader Boyko Borissov assured that the absent deputies would return soon, allowing the parliament to resume its work next week.

This week, the National Assembly failed to hold any sessions, as the required minimum of MPs was not met on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday, leaving the legislative agenda stalled.

