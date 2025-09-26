Bulgaria's Borissov: 'I Don’t Have a President, I Have a Party Leader'

GERB leader Boyko Borissov launched a sharp critique of President Rumen Radev, saying the head of state’s statements offered nothing new on pressing national issues. Borissov accused Radev of acting more like a party leader than a president, noting that his rhetoric mirrors that of political figures from parties such as MECH and "Greatness."

Read more on the topic: Bulgaria's President: 'Peevski Is the Face of Corruption - and Borissov Protects Him'

Borissov expressed concern over Bulgaria’s delayed negotiations for liquefied natural gas, describing the situation as “like a millstone.” He warned that the country risks falling behind on crucial long-term contracts with Turkey, pointing out that from January 1, Russian liquefied gas and piped gas would stop flowing to Europe. He highlighted the financial burden of prior agreements, noting millions of leva sent to Turkey daily, and questioned which sectors - teachers, doctors, or the military - would bear the cost.

Commenting on Radev’s recent remarks in Stara Zagora, where the president called Borissov a “service staff and a clown” of Delyan Peevski, Borissov condemned the tone, insisting that a head of state should not speak in such a manner. He reiterated that Radev focuses solely on criticizing the government, without proposing solutions, and again stressed the impact of the “Botas” contract on Bulgaria’s energy security.

Borissov also addressed parliamentary challenges, noting that government-supporting parties failed to secure a quorum for three consecutive days. He pledged to ensure deputies absent on delegations abroad would return for the next session on October 1. He reiterated the risk of early elections, describing the current government as unstable from its inception, formed in the aftermath of eight elections amid what he called a severe national crisis brought on by Radev and his associates.

On the question of GERB’s presidential candidate, Borissov said the party would announce its choice “when the time comes,” declining to provide further details. He dismissed the relevance of discussions about the “Coprinka Road” as unproductive, focusing instead on broader national concerns.

The GERB leader was categorical about the weight of the Botas contract, stressing its long-term implications for Bulgaria’s economy and energy security.

In turn, President Rumen Radev responded to the criticism from GERB leader Boyko Borissov, questioning why he should be blamed for Borissov not being prime minister or for the latter’s long-standing dependence on Delyan Peevski. Radev emphasized that he has consistently sought cooperation with the government since it took office, reaching out to the prime minister both in writing and in person.

He recounted organizing a roundtable with business and educational leaders on advancing Bulgaria through new technologies and investment, only to find that ministers, allegedly on Borissov’s orders, avoided attending. “They run away like chickens when they see me,” Radev said, noting that he completed related negotiations in Japan, including a declaration of strategic partnership.

The president also called on Borissov to ensure the return of funds from the Hemus highway project, saying that as the supervisor of construction and daily operations, Borisov should know where the money is and take responsibility for returning it.