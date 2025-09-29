Bulgaria Sent 1.5 Million Leva in Aid to North Macedonia After Kocani Tragedy

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved humanitarian assistance amounting to 1,490,765 leva for North Macedonia in the aftermath of the devastating fire at the “Pulse” club in Kocani on the night of March 15-16, 2025. The disaster claimed 62 lives and left more than 200 injured, with some of the most critically wounded patients transported to Bulgaria for treatment.

Bulgaria’s support included aeromedical and medical evacuations, hospital care, and accommodation for victims’ families. Specifically, eight patients were flown by military aircraft “Spartan” at a cost of up to 70,000 leva, while six others were transported by specialized ground medical vehicles for a total of 9,300 leva. A total of 15 victims received hospital treatment in Bulgaria, with costs reaching 1,352,000 leva. Family members accompanying patients were provided accommodation, totaling 59,465 leva. The final seriously injured patient from Kocani was discharged from Sofia’s “Pirogov” hospital.

In addition, the Council of Ministers approved a 2025 budget amendment to the Ministry of Health, allocating 1,431,300 leva for aeromedical and ground medical evacuations, as well as treatment of the victims in Bulgarian hospitals. Another 59,465 leva was added to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ budget to cover lodging for family members accompanying their relatives during medical care. This support marks Bulgaria’s continued solidarity with North Macedonia six months after the tragedy that took 62 lives in Kocani.

Source: BGNES