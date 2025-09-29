Bulgaria Sent 1.5 Million Leva in Aid to North Macedonia After Kocani Tragedy

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 27, 2025, Saturday // 10:31
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sent 1.5 Million Leva in Aid to North Macedonia After Kocani Tragedy

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved humanitarian assistance amounting to 1,490,765 leva for North Macedonia in the aftermath of the devastating fire at the “Pulse” club in Kocani on the night of March 15-16, 2025. The disaster claimed 62 lives and left more than 200 injured, with some of the most critically wounded patients transported to Bulgaria for treatment.

Bulgaria’s support included aeromedical and medical evacuations, hospital care, and accommodation for victims’ families. Specifically, eight patients were flown by military aircraft “Spartan” at a cost of up to 70,000 leva, while six others were transported by specialized ground medical vehicles for a total of 9,300 leva. A total of 15 victims received hospital treatment in Bulgaria, with costs reaching 1,352,000 leva. Family members accompanying patients were provided accommodation, totaling 59,465 leva. The final seriously injured patient from Kocani was discharged from Sofia’s “Pirogov” hospital.

In addition, the Council of Ministers approved a 2025 budget amendment to the Ministry of Health, allocating 1,431,300 leva for aeromedical and ground medical evacuations, as well as treatment of the victims in Bulgarian hospitals. Another 59,465 leva was added to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ budget to cover lodging for family members accompanying their relatives during medical care. This support marks Bulgaria’s continued solidarity with North Macedonia six months after the tragedy that took 62 lives in Kocani.

Source: BGNES

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, Bulgaria, Kocani, support

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Leads EU in Hybrid Car Sales Growth in 2025

Bulgaria has emerged as the European Union leader in the growth of new hybrid car sales in 2025

Business | September 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Wind Farms Use Just 0.1% of Agricultural Land, Debunking Myths

Disinformation around renewable energy sources has fueled misconceptions about wind turbines

Business » Energy | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgarian Industry Drives 22.5% of GDP in 2024, Targets High-Tech Growth

Bulgarian industry remains a key pillar of the national economy, contributing 22.5% to the country’s GDP in 202

Business » Industry | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Meta Eyes Bulgaria for Investment After 2028, Says PM Zhelyazkov

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has expressed interest in investing in Bulgaria after 2028, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov announced

Business | September 28, 2025, Sunday // 09:05

Cooler Weekend Ahead: Clouds, Rain and Strong Winds Across Bulgaria

On Saturday, September 27, conditions across the country will be mostly cloudy

Society » Environment | September 26, 2025, Friday // 17:01

Thieves Beat and Rob Elderly Family in Bulgarian Village

In Bulgaria, an elderly couple from the village of Debovo in the Pleven district was hospitalized after being brutally assaulted and robbed

Crime | September 26, 2025, Friday // 16:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

North Macedonia’s President to UN: EU Cannot Demand Constitutional Changes for Accession

North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, highlighting that her country’s EU accession has been delayed for two decades due not to objective Copenhagen criteria

World » Southeast Europe | September 26, 2025, Friday // 11:02

Greece Deploys Special Police Units to Crack Down on Roma Crime

Greece is intensifying its crackdown on crime within Roma communities through the deployment of specialized police patrols organized by the Department for Combating Organized Crime

World » Southeast Europe | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Romania on the Brink of a Recession

Romania is facing mounting economic pressures as inflation continues its rapid ascent, raising fears of an impending recession

World » Southeast Europe | September 17, 2025, Wednesday // 14:05

Michelle Obama to Visit Romania for the First Time as Keynote Guest at Impact Bucharest

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama is set to make her first-ever visit to Romania on September 17 and 18

World » Southeast Europe | September 12, 2025, Friday // 13:02

Earthquake of 5.2 Magnitude Shakes Greek Island

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.2 struck off the Greek island of Euboea shortly after midnight

World » Southeast Europe | September 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:33

Vucic Boasts Russian Award and Chinese Acclaim: 'The Whole of China is Chanting My Name'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic highlighted the significance of his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, emphasizing both the historical and contemporary recognition he has received

World » Southeast Europe | September 5, 2025, Friday // 15:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria