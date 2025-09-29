Bulgarian–Turkish Cultural Exchange Through Mythological Transformations

Society » CULTURE | Author: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye |September 26, 2025, Friday // 12:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian–Turkish Cultural Exchange Through Mythological Transformations @Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

The Sofia Paper Art Fest (SPAF) and the AMATERAS Foundation proudly present the exhibition "Mythological Transformers" – the second event of the Bulgarian–Turkish cultural exchange launched in 2025.

The exhibition is held under the auspices of the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia in the Republic of Bulgaria and in close cooperation with the State Cultural Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is part of the strategic cultural events in Sofia's Cultural Calendar 2025, placing a strong emphasis on cultural diplomacy as a tool for strengthening bilateral relations.

The exhibition "Mythological Transformers" will feature five contemporary artists specialized in paper art: Şükran Tümer, Neslihan Çakır, Benay Durmuş, Fethiye Erbay and Mutlu Erbay.

At the opening ceremony, Türkiye's Ambassador to Sofia, Mehmet Sait Uyanık, emphasized that art brings nations closer together. He noted that the embassy has organized more than 15 cultural events in Bulgaria this year.

"We believe that culture and art speak a universal language that builds bridges between cultures," Uyanık said, adding:

"We will continue to focus on joint cultural activities that help Turkish and Bulgarian societies better understand one another."

The project carries a message of cultural dialogue, mutual respect, and the sharing of creative experience between the two countries. In "Mythological Transformers", artists convey the message of cultural dialogue, mutual respect, and the sharing of creative experience between Türkiye and Bulgaria.

Turkish Ambassador Mrs.Uyanık's gratitude also goes to the State Cultural Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their kind collaboration and warm hospitality. He extends heartfelt thanks to the Ministry of Culture, the Municipality of Sofia and AMATERAS Foundation whose support and collaboration have made this special evening possible.

Dates:

September 25 – October 10, 2025

The opening ceremony was held on September 25, 2025, yesterday.

The exhibition will be on view until October 10, 2025.

Address: Mission Gallery, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sofia 2 "Alexander Zhendov" Street, Sofia

The event is implemented with the financial support of the "Visual Arts" program of the Ministry of Culture and Sofia Municipality's Cultural Calendar.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

