North Macedonia’s President to UN: EU Cannot Demand Constitutional Changes for Accession

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 26, 2025, Friday // 11:02
North Macedonia’s President Gordana Siljanovska addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York, highlighting that her country’s EU accession has been delayed for two decades due not to objective Copenhagen criteria, but to what she described as subjective, nationalist considerations. She specifically criticized the EU’s latest requirement for starting negotiations, which demands a constitutional change in North Macedonia.

Siljanovska emphasized that a nation’s constitution represents its supreme law and a social contract between its citizens, citing Rousseau. She outlined that amendments to the Basic Law of North Macedonia can only be proposed by the president, the government, at least 30 MPs, or 150,000 citizens. “It is evident that the authority to amend our constitution cannot be imposed by a neighbor or the EU,” she said, noting that such a condition reopens sensitive issues of history, culture, and language, which had been thought resolved under the Prespa Agreement with Greece.

Pointing to international norms, Siljanovska stressed that agreements should indeed be respected - “pacta sunt servanda” - but noted that the 2017 Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation with Bulgaria contains no provisions requiring constitutional changes. She also referenced the EU’s foundational principles of “unity in diversity” and respect for cultural and linguistic identity, questioning how these commitments align with demands to negotiate over internal historical and cultural matters.

Siljanovska underlined that North Macedonia does not seek conflict with neighboring countries but insists on joining the EU without additional, exceptional conditions, while preserving national dignity. She questioned whether the issue needs to be raised at the UN Security Council for the EU to unblock the country’s enlargement and urged the EU to avoid leaving the Western Balkans in a “geopolitical vacuum.

She further commented on the emergence of a “new geopolitical era,” marked by competing international orders with divergent rules, values, and interests. Expressing concern about recent airspace violations in Poland, Romania, and Estonia, Siljanovska reiterated her belief that sustainable peace in the Middle East should be achieved solely through dialogue and diplomacy within the framework of international law.

Siljanovska also called for reforms within the United Nations, arguing that the Security Council should become more inclusive and accountable in maintaining global peace, while the General Assembly should evolve into a policy-making body rather than a forum for discussion. She stressed that these reforms are necessary to address both longstanding and emerging challenges.

Finally, she highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, acknowledging both its opportunities and risks. Siljanovska voiced her country’s support for making AI a priority at the 80th UN General Assembly session, noting that its societal impact could surpass that of previous industrial and digital revolutions.

