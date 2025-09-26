Bulgarian EU Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva Suspended Amid Ongoing Investigation

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office, led by Laura Kovesi, has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva. The European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission have been officially notified of the decision. Georgieva will remain temporarily suspended throughout the course of the disciplinary process, according to a statement cited by BTA, and no further details will be released while the proceedings are ongoing. The evaluation of such proceedings falls under the responsibility of the European Parliament, the Council of the EU, and the European Commission. The institution emphasizes that independence is a fundamental requirement for the appointment and functioning of European prosecutors.

Teodora Georgieva has a notable legal background, having previously served as an administrative judge at the Court of Appeal of Sofia-city and as a prosecutor at both the Sofia District and County Prosecutor’s Offices. She holds a PhD in Administrative Law and Judicial Control from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and was confirmed as Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor in July 2020. In March, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office announced an administrative investigation into potential misconduct by Georgieva in connection with an ongoing investigation, prompting her temporary suspension to ensure the inquiry’s integrity. This suspension marks an unprecedented case for the Kovesi-led institution.

Georgieva has previously stated that she felt threatened by influential figures, including Delyan Peevski. She recused herself from the Chiren gas storage case after reporting threats linked to the indictment of former Minister of Energy and current Bulgartransgaz head Vladimir Malinov. According to Georgieva, Peevski allegedly demanded 20 million leva from subcontractors of the Chiren facility, manipulated contract awards, and exerted pressure on companies. Peevski, in turn, jokingly claimed he was personally assigned as Kiril Petkov’s prosecutor by Petyo Petrov, known as "Pepi Evroto".

Additional allegations involve Lyubena, the ex-wife of Pepi Evroto, who reportedly implicated Georgieva in receiving funds. Three emails, allegedly sent by Evroto, claim that Georgieva regularly received 10,000 leva to “exercise control.” Georgieva has not publicly responded to these accusations. Meanwhile, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has opened a related investigation, though the status and progress of that inquiry remain unclear.