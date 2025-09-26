Protesters Rally in Sofia Against 'Mafia Influence,' Target Peevski and Borissov

Protesters gathered in downtown Sofia on Thursday evening outside the headquarters of DPS–New Beginning, voicing anger at what they described as entrenched mafia influence in Bulgarian politics. The rally was organized by the civic movement BOEC and unfolded under heavy police presence.

Participants waved national flags and held placards carrying sharp slogans, among them: “A prison cell for Peevski, not a palace!” and “Free Bulgaria without Peevski, Borissov and the mafia!” Their chants and signs targeted DPS–New Beginning leader (and sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act) Delyan Peevski and GERB leader Boyko Borissov, both accused by protesters of embodying the political status quo.

Addressing the demonstrators, Ivaylo Mirchev, MP from the opposition coalition "We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), alleged that Peevski had sought to orchestrate counter-actions. According to Mirchev, the DPS leader instructed mayors affiliated with his party in Razgrad and Shumen to send 200 people each, and in Kardzhali 400, to the protest in order to provoke clashes. He claimed the plan was ultimately abandoned over concerns that it might destabilize the government.

Tensions briefly spiked when a man attacked one of the protesters, striking him in front of reporters. Police swiftly detained the assailant. The crowd responded with chants of “No to provocation!”, reaffirming their intention to keep the demonstration peaceful.

From the rally stage near the Monument to Vasil Levski, BOEC leader Georgi Georgiev announced that on Friday a meeting will be convened to form a National Union for a Common Front against the mafia. Politicians Bozhidar Bozhanov and Asen Vassilev of WCC-DB, along with representatives of civil organizations, confirmed they would take part in the new initiative.