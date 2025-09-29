Bulgaria Marks 70 Years in UN, PM Introduces New Mission Head in New York

At the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, where he underlined Bulgaria’s support for strengthening the United Nations. Zhelyazkov welcomed the UN-80 initiative, describing it as an important step towards reinforcing the organization’s capacity to deliver on its core mandates of peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights protection.

Zhelyazkov acknowledged the challenges of today’s international climate, noting that rising global tensions are hindering collective progress on these goals. At the same time, he expressed cautious optimism, pointing to the opportunities that science and technology present for advancing shared objectives. Guterres thanked Bulgaria for its consistent backing of UN reforms and congratulated the country on marking 70 years since its admission to the United Nations. Their discussion also touched upon Bulgaria’s role as an EU member state in the Black Sea region and the regional challenges it continues to navigate.

During the meeting, Zhelyazkov formally introduced Gergana Karadjova as Bulgaria’s new permanent representative to the UN in New York. Karadjova will take up her duties as head of the mission later this year.

Bulgaria’s voice was also present in another high-level forum within the session, as Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev addressed the UN Security Council during its open debate on artificial intelligence and international peace and security. Georgiev stressed that the rapid evolution of technologies such as AI, autonomous systems, and mass data collection is reshaping both civilian life and the military sphere, demanding constant adjustments in international norms and standards.

He raised concern that hostile actors are already investing in advanced technologies for offensive purposes, using AI-driven disinformation campaigns that undermine democracy and public trust. Georgiev noted that Russia’s war in Ukraine has already shown examples of AI applications on the battlefield, warning that its future use in conflicts will likely expand further. He called for stronger cooperation between governments, private industry, and the academic community to ensure democratic states maintain a technological advantage.

The minister emphasized that AI development and use must strictly comply with existing international law, including the UN Charter, humanitarian law, and human rights standards. He reaffirmed Bulgaria’s support for global initiatives aimed at ensuring responsible military use of AI, citing the Seoul Political Declaration, the Blueprint for Action, and the key resolutions on this issue adopted at the UN General Assembly in 2024.

Concluding his remarks, Georgiev highlighted that artificial intelligence represents both immense potential and serious risks. He declared Bulgaria’s intention to remain an active contributor to the international dialogue, promoting frameworks that use technology as a force for peace, stability, and human dignity. “Our ambition,” he said, “is to build a world where technology serves humanity, where innovation evolves responsibly, and where AI becomes a tool for stability and prosperity for generations to come.”