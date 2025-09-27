Trump Slams Putin: 'Russia Is Killing People for No Reason and Losing Ground'

U.S. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying that Moscow’s drawn-out war in Ukraine has not only caused immense destruction and loss of life but has also dealt a serious blow to Russia’s international standing. Speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump said that despite the intensity of Russia’s bombardments on Ukrainian cities, its territorial gains remain minimal and the conflict is dragging on without resolution.

“I’m very dissatisfied with what Russia is doing and what President Putin is doing,” Trump declared. “He’s killing people for no reason whatsoever. And they are doing very poorly considering they have put it all out on the line. Their economy is going to hell.” He noted that although Russia has deployed overwhelming firepower, it has been unable to achieve decisive results on the battlefield, and in some areas has even lost ground.

According to Trump, the prolonged war has already stretched into its fourth year, with no end in sight. He argued that the scale of destruction from drone strikes and missile attacks, including incidents where hundreds of drones have targeted Ukrainian cities in a single night, stands in stark contrast to Russia’s meager territorial advances. “They’re bombing the hell out of everything and they’re picking up very little territory, if any. In fact, they’re losing some territory. So, I think it’s been very bad for the reputation of Russia,” he said.

The president insisted that the war should have been concluded long ago, stressing that if it had been a U.S. military campaign, he would have ended it within a week. “You see what they’ve taken now. The last month they’ve taken very little. And with all of that work, they’ve taken over very little. So, I’m very disappointed in President Putin,” Trump added.

Trump’s remarks reflect a noticeable shift in tone toward Moscow. Just days earlier, after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly, he suggested that Ukraine had a realistic chance of regaining all of its occupied territories with European and NATO support. “With time, patience, and the financial backing of Europe, returning to Ukraine’s original borders is very much an option,” he wrote on social media.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Trump’s change in rhetoric, calling it a positive signal that underscores Washington’s renewed commitment to Ukraine’s cause. At the same time, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged caution, interpreting Trump’s comments as both an expression of optimism and a veiled warning that the United States might expect Europe to assume greater responsibility in bringing the war to an end.

The shift in Trump’s stance comes against a backdrop of mounting tensions between NATO and Russia, following repeated airspace violations by Russian drones and fighter jets. Trump has urged NATO members to respond firmly, saying that Russian aircraft breaching allied borders should be shot down - a position that has been welcomed by many of the alliance’s eastern members.