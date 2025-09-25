Bulgaria Pulls Off Unthinkable Comeback: From 0:2 Down to Semifinals Triumph Over USA

Sports | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:51
Bulgaria Pulls Off Unthinkable Comeback: From 0:2 Down to Semifinals Triumph Over USA

Bulgaria staged a dramatic comeback to reach the World Volleyball Championship semifinals, overcoming a 0:2 deficit against the United States in a thrilling 3:2 victory at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City. The match drew a crowd of 10,181 spectators and marked Bulgaria’s first return to the final four since 2006, when the team won bronze. Bulgaria will now face the Czech Republic in Saturday’s semifinals, after the Czechs defeated Iran 3:1 earlier in the day.

The encounter began with Bulgaria struggling against the Americans. In the first set, Bulgaria fell behind as early as 4:7, with the USA gradually extending their lead through aces and strong attacks. Key Bulgarian players like Martin Atanasov, Alex Nikolov, and Asparuh Asparuhov attempted to narrow the gap, but the Americans maintained control, ultimately taking the set 25:21. The second set saw similar difficulties, with Bulgaria trailing at multiple points despite strong contributions from Asparuhov and Atanasov. The USA capitalized on Bulgarian errors and powerful serves, winning the second set 25:19 and seemingly edging closer to a straight-set victory.

The turning point came in the third set, as Bulgaria gained early momentum with central attacks from Alex Grozdanov and powerful hits from Alex Nikolov. Blocks by Asparuhov and Iliya Petkov reinforced Bulgaria’s defense, allowing them to build a decisive lead. Iliya Petkov contributed multiple aces, and Bulgaria claimed the set 25:17, keeping their semifinal hopes alive.

Bulgaria continued its resurgence in the fourth set, trading points with the USA until a series of coordinated attacks, blocks, and aces allowed Bulgaria to pull ahead 22:21. Alex Nikolov’s precise plays, combined with strong teamwork from Grozdanov and Asparuhov, helped Bulgaria close the set 25:22, forcing a tiebreak.

In the final set, Bulgaria established an early lead, with Nikolov scoring repeatedly against the American block. Simeon Nikolov and Georgi Tatarov contributed critical points, while Petkov’s central attacks maintained pressure on the USA. Bulgaria dominated the tiebreak, reaching match point at 14:10, and eventually sealing the match 15:13 to complete an extraordinary comeback.

Alexander Nikolov emerged as the top scorer for Bulgaria with 29 points, including an ace and two blocks. Asparuh Asparuhov added 12 points with two blocks, and Iliya Petkov scored 10 points, including two aces. For the USA, Ethan Champlin contributed 17 points with one ace, while Jordan Ewert added 15 points. Bulgaria’s victory marks a historic return to the semifinals, showcasing resilience, teamwork, and standout individual performances.

