'My Goal Is to Finish the War' - Zelensky Signals Exit from Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that he may choose not to seek another term in office once the Russo-Ukrainian war concludes. In an interview with Axios, Zelensky was asked whether he intended to continue as president in peacetime or step down after serving during one of the country’s most difficult periods.

He responded that if the war with Russia ends, he is prepared not to run for re-election, stressing that holding office is not his ultimate aim. “If we finish the war with the Russians, yes, I am ready not to go [run in the presidential election], because it’s not my goal. I wanted very much in a very difficult period of time to be with my country, to help my country. Yes. That’s what I wanted, always. My goal is to finish the war,” Zelensky said.

Public sentiment shows a nuanced picture of leadership preferences. A survey conducted by Rating between August 21 and 23, 2025, indicated that trust in Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, currently exceeds that of Zelensky. Nevertheless, in a hypothetical presidential election scenario, about 35% of respondents would vote for Zelensky, while roughly 25% would support Zaluzhnyi.

Media reports have noted that preparations for a future presidential election are underway within the Office of the President, though the official date for the vote remains uncertain. Zelensky’s comments underscore his focus on concluding the war as the priority before considering his political future.