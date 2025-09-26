Cloudy Skies and Rain on September 26: Cooler Temperatures Ahead for Bulgaria

On Thursday, September 26, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected mainly in the southeastern regions of the country. An easterly to northeasterly wind will blow, often strong. Morning temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C, with about 12°C in Sofia. During the day, the maximum values will be between 18°C and 23°C, around 18°C in the capital.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be variable, with thicker clouds prevailing. Rainfall is expected in the southern coastal areas. Winds from the east-northeast will be strong. Daytime temperatures along the coast will reach between 19°C and 22°C. The sea water will remain relatively warm, with values between 22°C and 23°C. However, sea conditions will be rougher, with waves reaching 3 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the day will be cloudy with showers in many places. In the higher parts of the Rila and Pirin ranges, the rain will mix with snow. Winds will come from the east, occasionally strengthening to moderate and strong levels. Temperatures at an altitude of around 1,200 meters will be near 13°C, while at 2,000 meters they will fall to about 7°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)