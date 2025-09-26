Cloudy Skies and Rain on September 26: Cooler Temperatures Ahead for Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:02
Bulgaria: Cloudy Skies and Rain on September 26: Cooler Temperatures Ahead for Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Thursday, September 26, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected mainly in the southeastern regions of the country. An easterly to northeasterly wind will blow, often strong. Morning temperatures will range between 10°C and 15°C, with about 12°C in Sofia. During the day, the maximum values will be between 18°C and 23°C, around 18°C in the capital.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be variable, with thicker clouds prevailing. Rainfall is expected in the southern coastal areas. Winds from the east-northeast will be strong. Daytime temperatures along the coast will reach between 19°C and 22°C. The sea water will remain relatively warm, with values between 22°C and 23°C. However, sea conditions will be rougher, with waves reaching 3 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, the day will be cloudy with showers in many places. In the higher parts of the Rila and Pirin ranges, the rain will mix with snow. Winds will come from the east, occasionally strengthening to moderate and strong levels. Temperatures at an altitude of around 1,200 meters will be near 13°C, while at 2,000 meters they will fall to about 7°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Expert Dispels Myths and Offers Practical Guidance

Bulgarians are closely watching the upcoming adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, with many concerned about how the change will affect their bank deposits and employment contracts

Business » Finance | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Municipal Taxes Unlikely to See Major Updates in 2026

Silvia Georgieva, executive director of the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria, has indicated that for 2026, a widespread update of local taxes and fees across the country’s municipalities is unlikely

Society | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Wine Prices in Bulgaria Set to Soar Amid Poor Grape Harvest

Producers in Bulgaria’s Yambol region are anticipating a sharp rise in the price of wine from this year’s harvest

Business » Industry | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Pulls Off Unthinkable Comeback: From 0:2 Down to Semifinals Triumph Over USA

Bulgaria staged a dramatic comeback to reach the World Volleyball Championship semifinals, overcoming a 0:2 deficit against the United States in a thrilling 3:2 victory at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City

Sports | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:51

Two Fresh EU Procedures Against Bulgaria: Deadlines Set by Brussels

The European Commission announced that it is launching two new infringement procedures against Bulgaria

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 16:46

Kaliakra 2025 Expedition Reveals Ancient Coins, Statuettes, and Religious Relics

The “Kaliakra 2025” archaeological expedition, which is drawing to a close, has unearthed more than 400 significant historical artifacts

Society » Archaeology | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria Braces for Stormy Conditions on September 25 with Coastal Winds and Mountain Thunderstorms

On September 25, Bulgaria will see unsettled weather conditions

Society » Environment | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 17:17

Clear Skies Ahead: Temperatures Up to 31°C on Wednesday

On Wednesday, September 24, Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 17:05

Bulgaria to See Sunny Skies and Highs Around 30°C on September 23

On Tuesday, September 23, Bulgaria will enjoy predominantly sunny weather

Society » Environment | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 08:28

Sunny Day Ahead with Highs Up to 28°C

On the last working day of the week, minimum temperatures will range between 6°C and 11°C, around 7°C in Sofia.

Society » Environment | September 19, 2025, Friday // 08:25

Sunny Skies Across Bulgaria on September 19, Cooler Winds in the Mountains

Friday is expected to bring mostly sunny conditions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 17:03

Seven Sofia Neighborhoods Face Daytime Water Outage Due to Hidden Leak Repairs

Seven districts in Sofia will face a water supply interruption today, with the suspension scheduled between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Society » Environment | September 18, 2025, Thursday // 09:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria