Bulgaria: Two Fresh EU Procedures Against Bulgaria: Deadlines Set by Brussels @Pixabay

The European Commission announced that it is launching two new infringement procedures against Bulgaria. The cases concern shortcomings in granting investors access to corporate public information and the failure to apply EU rules on firearm markings.

One of the proceedings focuses on the so-called European Single Access Point (ESAP). This system is intended to provide investors and stakeholders with centralized, clear, and comparable access to corporate public information. According to the Commission, Bulgaria, along with Estonia, Spain, France, Croatia, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, and Sweden, has not fully implemented the rules. These member states missed the deadline of 10 July to establish the required centralized mechanism. As a result, the Commission has sent letters of formal notice, giving each country two months to respond. If their answers are not satisfactory, the Commission may escalate the procedures further.

The second proceeding concerns the implementation of new EU standards on firearm markings. These standards introduced a requirement for a minimum marking depth of 0.08 millimeters on firearms and their essential components. The objective is to strengthen traceability, create equal conditions for manufacturers across the Union, and align EU rules with those of major export markets. The Commission stresses that reliable marking is crucial for the security and safety of citizens.

Bulgaria, together with the Czech Republic, Poland, Portugal, and Finland, failed to notify the Commission by 22 July of the measures they had taken to implement these new rules. For this reason, Brussels has also opened formal proceedings in this area. The affected countries now have a two-month window to act before the Commission considers moving forward with the next stage of the infringement process.

