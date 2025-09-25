Bulgaria's President: 'Peevski Is the Face of Corruption - and Borissov Protects Him'

September 25, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's President: 'Peevski Is the Face of Corruption - and Borissov Protects Him'

President Rumen Radev delivered sharp criticism in Stara Zagora, drawing a parallel between the planned European measures to build protective walls against drones and the need for Bulgaria to erect its own barrier against corruption in power. He argued that corruption has taken root at the highest levels of authority, with Delyan Peevski becoming its most visible embodiment. According to Radev, Peevski’s style of governance and influence represents “a disgrace for every democratic society.

The president accused those who align with Peevski of abandoning dignity and reducing themselves to “support staff” and “clowns” within the National Assembly. He stressed that some political leaders have willingly taken on the role of enforcers for Peevski, motivated either by personal gain or fear of political retribution. “One day, when Peevski’s ambitions to seize the entire state collapse under the weight of his own arrogance, many will be ashamed of the servile roles they are performing today,Radev said. He also criticized the media, warning journalists against becoming mouthpieces for political backroom dealings instead of fulfilling their professional duty.

At the same event, held at the “Lyuljak” training ground, Radev emphasized the growing importance of unmanned aerial systems for modern defense capabilities. He called for regulatory changes that would encourage closer cooperation between the Ministry of Defense and Bulgaria’s domestic defense industry in developing and procuring drones. While he acknowledged the significance of technological defense measures, he reiterated that confronting corruption remains equally crucial, describing it as a parallel “wall” that Bulgarian society must urgently construct.

Vice President Iliana Yotova also commented on current political tensions, focusing on the case against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. She characterized the trial as politically motivated and praised the citizens of Varna for rallying in support of their mayor. Yotova expressed confidence that public backing for Kotsev would continue to grow and stressed the need for reason and fairness to prevail.

She also touched upon the government’s announcement of a 3.5 billion leva plan to address the water crisis, acknowledging the enormity of the figure while calling for patience until specific measures are outlined. At the same time, Yotova expressed surprise at the unusually harsh remarks made earlier in the day by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who criticized Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov with an intensity she noted had not even been shown by the opposition.

According to Yotova, the water issue is long-standing and cannot be solved with words alone but requires concrete action. She urged giving the authorities time to present their strategy, warning against creating a sense of hopelessness by suggesting in advance that the task is impossible. For her, both political processes and practical measures must be carefully weighed before conclusions are drawn.

