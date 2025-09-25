Poland Plans Law Change to Shoot Down Russian Drones Without NATO or EU Approval

Poland is preparing to amend its legislation governing military deployments abroad, allowing its armed forces to target Russian objects, including drones, over Ukrainian territory without prior approval from NATO or the European Union. The proposed changes, drafted by the defense ministry in June, are expected to be expedited, according to reports from Euractiv, quoting Gazeta Wyborcza.

Previously, the law allowed the president to authorize deployments abroad at the government’s request in situations such as armed conflicts, peacekeeping missions, counterterrorism operations, or evacuations. However, in 2022, on the eve of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the PiS government modified the law to require prior consent from NATO, the EU, and the foreign nation where Polish troops would operate. A later commission investigating Russian influence criticized this amendment, arguing that it limited Warsaw’s ability to act independently against drones entering from Ukraine or Belarus.

The current coalition in power is seeking to remove these restrictions under a “shoot first, ask later” approach, granting the military greater flexibility to respond swiftly to threats. The defense ministry’s draft amendment, first submitted in June, is expected to move quickly through the legislative process.

Earlier this month, Poland shot down suspected Russian drones that had entered its airspace, marking the first occasion a NATO member has engaged Russian assets during the ongoing conflict. This step underscores Warsaw’s intent to assert more autonomy in defending its airspace and regional security.