Kaliakra 2025 Expedition Reveals Ancient Coins, Statuettes, and Religious Relics

The “Kaliakra 2025” archaeological expedition, which is drawing to a close, has unearthed more than 400 significant historical artifacts, the team announced, BGNES reported. The project, led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boni Petrunova, director of the National Museum of History, focused on the Golden Necropolis and the Rich Quarter of the ancient fortress. Over the course of two months, researchers uncovered a wealth of objects, including rings engraved with pentagrams, gold coins, and over 50 silver coins dating from the 6th to the 14th centuries.

Among the most remarkable discoveries are two eulogy ampullae, preserved in exceptional condition, depicting St. Demetrius and St. Theodora. Ampullae, small lead vessels, were historically used to hold blessed myrrh from sacred sites and carried by pilgrims as spiritual tokens. According to Dr. Filip Petrunov, the condition of these finds is rare, as most of the approximately 30 ampullae found previously have been badly damaged. The new artifacts are expected to provide valuable insights into the use and cultural significance of these religious items.

The expedition also uncovered a rare piece of jewelry - a prochelnik with two earrings featuring intricate filigree work - found in the grave of a young woman in the Golden Necropolis. This marks only the third such discovery at Kaliakra, following similar finds in 2007 and 2012. Additionally, a statuette associated with the Greco-Roman cult of Isis-Fortuna, discovered by Petrunova at the end of last month, adds to the understanding of religious practices at the site.

Further evidence of Kaliakra’s historical importance as a transport and trade hub in the Balkans comes from the discovery of a coin bearing the images of John V and his mother Anna of Savoy.

The expedition also resulted in new informational signage for the Kaliakra archaeological reserve. According to Penko Georgiev, director of the historical museum in Kavarna, modernization plans for the museum on the cape are underway, aiming to enhance the presentation of the site’s rich heritage.