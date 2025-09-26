Kaliakra 2025 Expedition Reveals Ancient Coins, Statuettes, and Religious Relics

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Kaliakra 2025 Expedition Reveals Ancient Coins, Statuettes, and Religious Relics

The “Kaliakra 2025” archaeological expedition, which is drawing to a close, has unearthed more than 400 significant historical artifacts, the team announced, BGNES reported. The project, led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Boni Petrunova, director of the National Museum of History, focused on the Golden Necropolis and the Rich Quarter of the ancient fortress. Over the course of two months, researchers uncovered a wealth of objects, including rings engraved with pentagrams, gold coins, and over 50 silver coins dating from the 6th to the 14th centuries.

Among the most remarkable discoveries are two eulogy ampullae, preserved in exceptional condition, depicting St. Demetrius and St. Theodora. Ampullae, small lead vessels, were historically used to hold blessed myrrh from sacred sites and carried by pilgrims as spiritual tokens. According to Dr. Filip Petrunov, the condition of these finds is rare, as most of the approximately 30 ampullae found previously have been badly damaged. The new artifacts are expected to provide valuable insights into the use and cultural significance of these religious items.

The expedition also uncovered a rare piece of jewelry - a prochelnik with two earrings featuring intricate filigree work - found in the grave of a young woman in the Golden Necropolis. This marks only the third such discovery at Kaliakra, following similar finds in 2007 and 2012. Additionally, a statuette associated with the Greco-Roman cult of Isis-Fortuna, discovered by Petrunova at the end of last month, adds to the understanding of religious practices at the site.

Further evidence of Kaliakra’s historical importance as a transport and trade hub in the Balkans comes from the discovery of a coin bearing the images of John V and his mother Anna of Savoy.

The expedition also resulted in new informational signage for the Kaliakra archaeological reserve. According to Penko Georgiev, director of the historical museum in Kavarna, modernization plans for the museum on the cape are underway, aiming to enhance the presentation of the site’s rich heritage.

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kaliakra, Bulgaria, archaeological, artifacts

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Transition: Expert Dispels Myths and Offers Practical Guidance

Bulgarians are closely watching the upcoming adoption of the euro on January 1, 2026, with many concerned about how the change will affect their bank deposits and employment contracts

Business » Finance | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Municipal Taxes Unlikely to See Major Updates in 2026

Silvia Georgieva, executive director of the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria, has indicated that for 2026, a widespread update of local taxes and fees across the country’s municipalities is unlikely

Society | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Wine Prices in Bulgaria Set to Soar Amid Poor Grape Harvest

Producers in Bulgaria’s Yambol region are anticipating a sharp rise in the price of wine from this year’s harvest

Business » Industry | September 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Pulls Off Unthinkable Comeback: From 0:2 Down to Semifinals Triumph Over USA

Bulgaria staged a dramatic comeback to reach the World Volleyball Championship semifinals, overcoming a 0:2 deficit against the United States in a thrilling 3:2 victory at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City

Sports | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:51

Cloudy Skies and Rain on September 26: Cooler Temperatures Ahead for Bulgaria

On Thursday, September 26, the weather across Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain expected mainly in the southeastern regions of the country

Society » Environment | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 17:02

Two Fresh EU Procedures Against Bulgaria: Deadlines Set by Brussels

The European Commission announced that it is launching two new infringement procedures against Bulgaria

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 16:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Archaeology

Dinosaur Rib and Rare Fossils Unearthed Near Tran in Bulgaria

Paleontologists have uncovered new dinosaur fossils near the Bulgarian town of Tran during the Eighth Paleontological Expedition organized by the National Museum of Natural History

Society » Archaeology | August 14, 2025, Thursday // 13:11

Bulgarian Archaeologists Unearth Medieval ‘City of the Hobbits’ at Perperikon

Archaeologists at Perperikon have unearthed new discoveries, shedding further light on the site's medieval past

Society » Archaeology | August 8, 2025, Friday // 08:24

Restored Statue from Heraclea Sintica Unveiled in Sofia after Months-Long Conservation

For the first time, the second marble statue uncovered at Heraclea Sintica, in Bulgaria, has been displayed fully restored - standing tall, with its head in place

Society » Archaeology | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 12:35

New Archaeological Find Sheds Light on Bulgaria’s Roman-Era Stronghold

An archaeological find of notable importance has emerged from the Kokalyanski Urvich Fortress near Sofia.

Society » Archaeology | July 24, 2025, Thursday // 08:10

Thracian Clues Emerge Near Heraclea Sintica as Bulgaria Restores Rare Ancient Statue

Archaeologists working at the site of Heraclea Sintica in Bulgaria have uncovered new evidence pointing to a much older Thracian presence in the region

Society » Archaeology | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:16

Bulgaria Unearths Marble Slab Depicting Entire Family from Roman-Era Heraclea Sintica

Archaeologists working at the Western Necropolis of Heraclea Sintica have uncovered a significant find: a marble slab dating from the second half of the 2nd century AD

Society » Archaeology | July 18, 2025, Friday // 13:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria