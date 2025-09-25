Brutal Killing in Bulgarian Village

A young man from the village of Dalgodeltsi in Montana, Bulgaria, was found dead near a local cemetery on Wednesday morning, in what authorities are investigating as a brutal murder. Cleaning personnel discovered the body, which bore a fractured skull, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

Supervising prosecutor Oleg Dimitrov told Nova TV that the case is being treated as murder, with investigators actively searching for the perpetrator. Efforts at the scene include a forensic examination, while the victim’s parents and other local residents have been questioned to clarify circumstances surrounding the crime.

Unofficial sources indicate that investigators discovered bloodstains and scattered clothing among the cemetery’s grave monuments. Authorities are working to determine both the identity of the attacker and the possible motive behind this violent act.