Brutal Killing in Bulgarian Village
A young man from the village of Dalgodeltsi in Montana, Bulgaria, was found dead near a local cemetery on Wednesday morning, in what authorities are investigating as a brutal murder. Cleaning personnel discovered the body, which bore a fractured skull, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.
Supervising prosecutor Oleg Dimitrov told Nova TV that the case is being treated as murder, with investigators actively searching for the perpetrator. Efforts at the scene include a forensic examination, while the victim’s parents and other local residents have been questioned to clarify circumstances surrounding the crime.
Unofficial sources indicate that investigators discovered bloodstains and scattered clothing among the cemetery’s grave monuments. Authorities are working to determine both the identity of the attacker and the possible motive behind this violent act.
Bulgaria: Buhovo Residents Protest as Woman’s Killer Freed Despite Mental Illness
Residents of the Bulgarian town of Buhovo are expressing outrage and fear after a man with severe mental health issues was released despite setting a woman on fire two months ago
Royal Ruling in Bulgaria: Princess Kalina Sentenced for DUI
Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, daughter of former Prime Minister and heir to the Bulgarian throne Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, has been officially convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol
Bulgaria Joins International Crackdown on Major Cryptocurrency Scam
A large-scale cryptocurrency fraud scheme worth over 100 million euros has been dismantled following an international operation coordinated by the European Judicial Cooperation Office
Brutal Murder in Varna: Woman Stabbed in the Heart
A shocking murder has rattled the residents of Varna’s Chaika neighborhood
U.S. and Bulgaria Join Forces to Stop Deadly Fentanyl Flow
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) joined forces with the Ministry of the Interior this week to improve the Bulgaria’s ability to detect – and ultimately dismantle – fentanyl and other synthetic opioid threats
Bulgaria Arrests Russian Shipowner Tied to Beirut Blast That Killed 218
Bulgarian authorities have detained Igor Grechushkin, the Russian shipowner linked to the ammonium nitrate shipment that triggered the catastrophic Beirut port explosion in 2020