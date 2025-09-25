'Reival' Takes Eurozone Battle to Luxembourg Court, Prepares Major Protest in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian political party "Revival" has initiated legal action in Luxembourg, challenging the country’s accession to the eurozone. The lawsuit, submitted to the Court of Justice of the European Union, contests the legality of Bulgaria’s decision to join the euro, with party leader Kostadin Kostadinov claiming that the country does not meet the necessary criteria and that the ruling party’s actions breach European treaties.

In parallel, "Revival" is mobilizing a new protest, set for this Saturday, aimed at forcing the government to resign. Kostadinov spoke to residents in Silistra, highlighting tensions between former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and influential businessman and politician Delyan Peevski as a central issue in the country’s political landscape.

Kostadinov also raised the possibility of new elections, suggesting they could take place either by the end of this year or at the beginning of the next. He stressed that high voter turnout is essential to prevent corporate influence and purchased votes from shaping Bulgaria’s future, urging citizens to participate actively in the political process.