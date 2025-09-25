Russian Iskander Missiles Strike Ukrainian Training Ground, Casualties Reported

September 25, 2025, Thursday
Russian Iskander Missiles Strike Ukrainian Training Ground, Casualties Reported

On September 24, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian Army training facility with a combined strike, which included the launch of two Iskander ballistic missiles. Despite precautions and reinforced shelters at the site, the attack caused casualties among personnel, the Ukrainian military reported. The exact location of the strike was not officially disclosed, though monitoring channels indicate it was likely the “Desna” training center in Chernihiv region.

This strike is part of a pattern of attacks on Ukrainian training grounds, some of which are far from the active front lines. The Ukrainian Ground Forces emphasized that ongoing measures are being implemented to reinforce training centers, ranges, and other military infrastructure with additional protective shelters to reduce risks from missile and aerial attacks.

The Desna facility has previously been targeted in past years. On May 17, 2022, a Russian airstrike there killed 87 people, marking one of the deadliest single incidents of the conflict. In July 2025, a similar strike reportedly involving two Iskander missiles left three dead and 18 wounded at a training unit, again believed to be in Chernihiv region. Another nighttime missile strike in August 2025 also caused casualties at a facility in the same area.

In addition to the September 24 missile strike, Kharkiv experienced a major drone attack on the same night. Russian forces launched 18 drones, hitting an energy infrastructure site that caused power outages across multiple districts and disrupted electric public transport.

Meanwhile, Russian logistical activity continues in the region. Earlier in September, more than 1,300 tons of ammunition were moved to Belarus via two military trains between September 1 and 17, coinciding with the joint Russian-Belarusian exercises “Zapad-2025,” although these transfers were not directly tied to the drills.

The repeated targeting of Ukrainian rear-area facilities highlights ongoing concerns about the safety of personnel and the need for constant improvement in defensive measures at training sites.

