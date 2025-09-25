Farage Criticized for Falsely Accusing Eastern Europeans of Eating Swans in UK Parks

World | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Farage Criticized for Falsely Accusing Eastern Europeans of Eating Swans in UK Parks

Nigel Farage has faced widespread criticism for spreading false claims about migrants in the UK, after alleging that Romanians and other eastern Europeans were eating swans in Britain’s Royal Parks. Speaking on LBC, the Reform UK leader said swans were being consumed in royal parks and that carp were being removed from ponds by “people who come from different cultures.” When pressed about who he believed was responsible, Farage singled out Romanians and “people like that,” claiming it was culturally acceptable for them.

The Royal Parks charity immediately dismissed Farage’s assertions, stating that no incidents of swans being killed or eaten have been reported in any of London’s eight Royal Parks. They emphasized that wildlife officers work closely with the Swan Sanctuary to protect the birds. Similarly, the RSPCA debunked a circulating video purporting to show migrants eating swans, noting it originated from a 2010 television episode of Emergency Animal Rescue (formerly Animal Squad).

Critics likened Farage’s remarks to former US President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that Haitian migrants were consuming Americans’ pets. Labour MPs were quick to condemn Farage. Clive Lewis described the comments as “wild conspiracy and grotesque exaggeration,” warning that deliberately spreading fear and mistrust undermines public confidence. Andy McDonald echoed this, calling Farage’s statements a “direct lift from the Trump songbook” aimed at stirring community tensions, while also criticizing his anti-worker and anti-environment agenda.

Fizza Qureshi, chief executive of the Migrants’ Rights Network, called the claims “absurd and utterly dangerous,” pointing out that such stories have resurfaced repeatedly over the years, including a similar allegation in 2007. She accused Farage of drawing on unverified social media content and far-right sources to incite hatred against migrants.

The controversy over swans came alongside Farage expressing skepticism toward established science, including a Trump-style questioning of paracetamol safety in the UK. Farage stated that “science is never settled” and refused to take sides, drawing criticism from health officials. Wes Streeting condemned him as “anti-science, anti-reason, anti-NHS,” while Liberal Democrat spokesperson Helen Morgan warned that Farage was attempting to import a dangerous anti-science agenda into British politics.

The scandal comes shortly after Farage faced scrutiny over his migration policy proposals, including scrapping indefinite leave to remain and deporting large numbers of legally settled migrants. Doubts were raised over his financial claims about the policy, while experts also questioned his assertion that half of migrants in the UK are not working. Farage initially suggested that individuals from Hong Kong and Ukraine would not be exempt, later clarifying that a special exemption would apply. Last month, he sparked further controversy by saying children could be deported under the plan, before adjusting his comments to focus on “illegal males” only.

The Royal Parks and RSPCA responses reinforced that Farage’s allegations are unfounded. Wild birds, including swans, are legally protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and killing or harming them without a license constitutes an offense. Farage’s repeated dissemination of debunked stories has drawn criticism for deliberately inflaming public sentiment against migrant communities, echoing similar tactics used by far-right figures internationally.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: swans, parks, Farage, Eastern Europeans

Related Articles:

Reform UK Surpasses 200,000 Members, Targets Labour

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has announced that the party has surpassed 200,000 members

World | February 10, 2025, Monday // 12:00

Farage Urges Zelensky to Pursue Peace

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has sparked controversy once again with a provocative statement urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to pursue peace negotiations

World » Ukraine | June 26, 2024, Wednesday // 10:43

Nigel Farage's Аccounts were Closed after it was Revealed the Russians were Paying him

The leader of the nationalist British Independence Party, Nigel Farage, complained that all seven of his accounts had been closed

World | July 3, 2023, Monday // 12:05

Walks in Parks are Allowed but under some Conditions

As of April 27, walks in parks will be allowed, but mayors will decide when to allow them to open once they have organized the rules and the control on the access.

Society | April 27, 2020, Monday // 10:34

Parks in Sofia to reopen on April 27

The state order regulating the closure of public parks will be changed today as every mayor will decide when to implement it, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during a training on the organization of the reopening of public parks.

Society | April 26, 2020, Sunday // 12:56

Four Parks in Sofia will Have Easier Access For People with Disabilities

Four Parks in Sofia with easier access for people with disabilities.

Politics » Domestic | July 11, 2019, Thursday // 12:32
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Two Fresh EU Procedures Against Bulgaria: Deadlines Set by Brussels

The European Commission announced that it is launching two new infringement procedures against Bulgaria

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 16:46

'My Goal Is to Finish the War' - Zelensky Signals Exit from Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that he may choose not to seek another term in office once the Russo-Ukrainian war concludes

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 15:09

Poland Plans Law Change to Shoot Down Russian Drones Without NATO or EU Approval

Poland is preparing to amend its legislation governing military deployments abroad, allowing its armed forces to target Russian objects

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 12:22

Trump Claims To Be Victim Of 'Triple Sabotage At The UN' - With Secret Service Looking Into The Matter

US President Donald Trump has alleged a "triple sabotage" at the United Nations headquarters during and prior to his address at the 80th session of the General Assembly

World | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 12:00

Russian Iskander Missiles Strike Ukrainian Training Ground, Casualties Reported

On September 24, Russian forces targeted a Ukrainian Army training facility with a combined strike

World » Ukraine | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 10:30

Trump Grows Frustrated with Putin as Peace Efforts Stall, Vance Says

U.S. President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly frustrated with Moscow over its refusal to move toward a peace agreement, Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Sept. 24 in North Carolina.

World » Russia | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 09:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria