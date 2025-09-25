Farage Criticized for Falsely Accusing Eastern Europeans of Eating Swans in UK Parks

Nigel Farage has faced widespread criticism for spreading false claims about migrants in the UK, after alleging that Romanians and other eastern Europeans were eating swans in Britain’s Royal Parks. Speaking on LBC, the Reform UK leader said swans were being consumed in royal parks and that carp were being removed from ponds by “people who come from different cultures.” When pressed about who he believed was responsible, Farage singled out Romanians and “people like that,” claiming it was culturally acceptable for them.

The Royal Parks charity immediately dismissed Farage’s assertions, stating that no incidents of swans being killed or eaten have been reported in any of London’s eight Royal Parks. They emphasized that wildlife officers work closely with the Swan Sanctuary to protect the birds. Similarly, the RSPCA debunked a circulating video purporting to show migrants eating swans, noting it originated from a 2010 television episode of Emergency Animal Rescue (formerly Animal Squad).

Critics likened Farage’s remarks to former US President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that Haitian migrants were consuming Americans’ pets. Labour MPs were quick to condemn Farage. Clive Lewis described the comments as “wild conspiracy and grotesque exaggeration,” warning that deliberately spreading fear and mistrust undermines public confidence. Andy McDonald echoed this, calling Farage’s statements a “direct lift from the Trump songbook” aimed at stirring community tensions, while also criticizing his anti-worker and anti-environment agenda.

Fizza Qureshi, chief executive of the Migrants’ Rights Network, called the claims “absurd and utterly dangerous,” pointing out that such stories have resurfaced repeatedly over the years, including a similar allegation in 2007. She accused Farage of drawing on unverified social media content and far-right sources to incite hatred against migrants.

The controversy over swans came alongside Farage expressing skepticism toward established science, including a Trump-style questioning of paracetamol safety in the UK. Farage stated that “science is never settled” and refused to take sides, drawing criticism from health officials. Wes Streeting condemned him as “anti-science, anti-reason, anti-NHS,” while Liberal Democrat spokesperson Helen Morgan warned that Farage was attempting to import a dangerous anti-science agenda into British politics.

The scandal comes shortly after Farage faced scrutiny over his migration policy proposals, including scrapping indefinite leave to remain and deporting large numbers of legally settled migrants. Doubts were raised over his financial claims about the policy, while experts also questioned his assertion that half of migrants in the UK are not working. Farage initially suggested that individuals from Hong Kong and Ukraine would not be exempt, later clarifying that a special exemption would apply. Last month, he sparked further controversy by saying children could be deported under the plan, before adjusting his comments to focus on “illegal males” only.

The Royal Parks and RSPCA responses reinforced that Farage’s allegations are unfounded. Wild birds, including swans, are legally protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and killing or harming them without a license constitutes an offense. Farage’s repeated dissemination of debunked stories has drawn criticism for deliberately inflaming public sentiment against migrant communities, echoing similar tactics used by far-right figures internationally.