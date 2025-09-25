If Elections Were Held Today: GERB Dominates While Three Parties Vie Closely for Second Spot in Bulgaria

If parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria today, GERB would maintain its leading position, while "Revival", DPS-New Beginning, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) are virtually tied for second place, according to a new "Trend" survey conducted in September 2025.

The survey estimates that around 2,640,000 Bulgarians would cast their votes, reflecting a voter turnout similar to the last parliamentary election in October 2024, when 2,570,629 citizens voted, representing 38.94% of the electorate.

The electoral landscape remains largely unchanged. GERB leads with 26.4% support, followed closely by "Revival" at 13.9%, DPS-New Beginning at 13.5%, and WCC-DB at 13.3%. Other parties lag behind: the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) at 7.2%, "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) at 6.5%, and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 5.7%. "Greatness" hovers just above the parliamentary threshold at 4.1%, while the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (APS) continues to remain below it with 2.5%.

Public sentiment toward major institutions is mostly negative. The parliament continues to record low approval, with only 15% of Bulgarians expressing a positive view and 77% a negative one. The government’s positive rating has fallen to 23%, while negative perceptions have climbed to 66% in September. The president, however, maintains a relatively balanced standing, with 43% positive and 44% negative assessments.

Economic expectations remain pessimistic. Only 18% of respondents anticipate an improvement in Bulgaria’s economic situation in the coming year, while 38% foresee deterioration, marking the highest level of negative sentiment since the start of 2025. Personal well-being is also a concern, with 17% expecting better conditions and 31% anticipating worsening circumstances.

The "Trend" survey, commissioned by Bulgarian media "24 Chasa", was conducted between September 13 and 20, 2025, using semi-standardized face-to-face interviews with 1,004 participants aged 18 and older. It provides a snapshot of current attitudes toward political parties, government institutions, and public expectations.