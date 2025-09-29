Wine Prices in Bulgaria Set to Soar Amid Poor Grape Harvest

Bulgaria Leads EU in Hybrid Car Sales Growth in 2025
Bulgaria has emerged as the European Union leader in the growth of new hybrid car sales in 2025
Producers in Bulgaria’s Yambol region are anticipating a sharp rise in the price of wine from this year’s harvest, predicting increases of 30 to 40 percent. The main driver, they say, is the reduced grape yield caused by extreme weather conditions.
Winery owner Georgi Chalakov explained to BNR that a combination of persistent drought and abrupt climate shifts in the spring severely affected the vineyards. “Our average yield normally ranges between 650 and 680 kilograms per hectare. This year, we are barely reaching half of that due to the spring frost, which hit us particularly hard,” he said.
Alongside the smaller harvest, producers are facing significantly higher production costs. Fuel, plant protection, labor, and other consumables have all risen by roughly 30 percent, a factor that will inevitably be reflected in the retail price of wine. Chalakov noted that when the grape yield is smaller, these fixed costs are spread across fewer grapes, amplifying the effect on final prices.
In addition to these challenges, shifts in climate and consumer preferences are influencing vineyard practices. Many winemakers are replacing traditional red grape varieties with new ones favored for white wines, reshaping both production and pricing in the region.
Bulgaria and the United States formalized a new partnership in the field of rare earth metals, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) and the University of North Dakota (UND)
In Bulgaria, imitation cheese is widely sold under the label of "imitation product," a practice virtually unique within the European Union
CITUB (Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria) President Plamen Dimitrov has raised concerns over the unusually high prices of dairy products in Bulgaria
Exports of Bulgarian corn have seen a dramatic collapse over the past three years, according to an analysis by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food
Nearly 60% of public tenders for electrical and electronic equipment in Bulgaria over the past two years have been awarded to companies from China and Turkey
Over the past two decades, Bulgaria has seen a dramatic decline in the production of certain vegetables that once made the country a well-known name in Europe
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink