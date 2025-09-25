Drone Sightings Shut Down Four Danish Airports

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:22
Bulgaria: Drone Sightings Shut Down Four Danish Airports

Authorities in Denmark reported drone sightings over four airports, leading to temporary closures and heightened security concerns. Aalborg Airport, one of the country’s largest after Copenhagen, was forced to shut for several hours on Wednesday after drones were detected over its airspace. Flights were suspended until early Thursday, affecting carriers including Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Norwegian, and KLM. Police noted that it was impossible to intercept the drones, which traversed a wide area, and the operators remain unidentified.

Similar drone activity was reported at Esbjerg, Sønderborg, and Skrydstrup air base. While Esbjerg and Sønderborg airports remained open due to no scheduled flights at the time, authorities observed the drones flying with lights and are investigating their type and purpose. The incidents are being examined in coordination with Denmark’s intelligence service (PET) and the Armed Forces.

The events follow a recent shutdown of Copenhagen Airport caused by drones, which Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described as the “most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure” to date. That closure led to the cancellation of around 100 flights and disrupted tens of thousands of passengers. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that the drones are part of a broader pattern of border challenges in Europe.

Meanwhile, operations at Copenhagen have returned to normal. Aalborg Airport, though smaller, experienced full flight suspensions, while authorities continue to monitor and investigate similar reports at Esbjerg, Sønderborg, and Skrydstrup. Norwegian authorities also temporarily closed the airspace at Oslo airport on Monday evening after a drone sighting, highlighting a regional concern over unmanned aircraft near major airports.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denmark, drones, airports

Related Articles:

Poland Plans Law Change to Shoot Down Russian Drones Without NATO or EU Approval

Poland is preparing to amend its legislation governing military deployments abroad, allowing its armed forces to target Russian objects

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 12:22

Chaos in Denmark and Norway: Were Putin’s Drones Behind the Airport Closures?

Air traffic in parts of Northern Europe was severely disrupted on the evening of September 22 after unidentified drones were spotted near major airports in Denmark and Norway, prompting full closures of airspace in both capitals

World » EU | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 08:48

Russian Drones Strike Poland: Warsaw Weighs NATO Article 4 After Unprecedented Airspace Breach

Poland is weighing the possibility of invoking NATO’s Article 4 following a dramatic overnight escalation that saw Russian drones penetrate deep into its territory

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

'Act of War': Poland Confirms Russian Drone Strike on NATO Territory

Poland has confirmed that Russian drones violated its airspace overnight on September 10, describing the incident as an act of aggression and announcing that several of the intruding objects were shot down

World » EU | September 10, 2025, Wednesday // 08:44

Record Russian Drone and Missile Barrage Hits Ukraine, Kyiv Government Building Damaged

Overnight on September 7, Ukraine endured one of the largest Russian drone and missile barrages since the full-scale invasion began

World » Ukraine | September 7, 2025, Sunday // 19:07

They Were Offered €27,000 to Leave Denmark - Why Are Syrians Saying No

In Denmark, Syrian refugees are being offered substantial financial incentives - up to €27,000 - to voluntarily return to their home country

World » EU | July 23, 2025, Wednesday // 09:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Two Fresh EU Procedures Against Bulgaria: Deadlines Set by Brussels

The European Commission announced that it is launching two new infringement procedures against Bulgaria

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 16:46

Poland Plans Law Change to Shoot Down Russian Drones Without NATO or EU Approval

Poland is preparing to amend its legislation governing military deployments abroad, allowing its armed forces to target Russian objects

World » EU | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 12:22

MEPs Call for Sanctions After Varna Mayor Kotsev Kept in Custody

The Appellate Court in Sofia has ruled that Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev will remain in custody indefinitely

World » EU | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 10:14

ECB Chief: Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry Will Benefit Citizens, Banks, and Businesses

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has expressed confidence that Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone will bring significant economic advantages, strengthening stability and delivering tangible benefits for citizens, businesses, and banks ali

World » EU | September 24, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22

Symbolic but Bold: France’s Recognition of Palestine Challenges Israel and Supports Peace Efforts

French President Emmanuel Macron formally recognized a Palestinian state at the United Nations on Monday, marking a significant, if largely symbolic, move that has inspired other Western countries to follow suit

World » EU | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 10:03

Chaos in Denmark and Norway: Were Putin’s Drones Behind the Airport Closures?

Air traffic in parts of Northern Europe was severely disrupted on the evening of September 22 after unidentified drones were spotted near major airports in Denmark and Norway, prompting full closures of airspace in both capitals

World » EU | September 23, 2025, Tuesday // 08:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria