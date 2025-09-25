Drone Sightings Shut Down Four Danish Airports

Authorities in Denmark reported drone sightings over four airports, leading to temporary closures and heightened security concerns. Aalborg Airport, one of the country’s largest after Copenhagen, was forced to shut for several hours on Wednesday after drones were detected over its airspace. Flights were suspended until early Thursday, affecting carriers including Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Norwegian, and KLM. Police noted that it was impossible to intercept the drones, which traversed a wide area, and the operators remain unidentified.

Similar drone activity was reported at Esbjerg, Sønderborg, and Skrydstrup air base. While Esbjerg and Sønderborg airports remained open due to no scheduled flights at the time, authorities observed the drones flying with lights and are investigating their type and purpose. The incidents are being examined in coordination with Denmark’s intelligence service (PET) and the Armed Forces.

The events follow a recent shutdown of Copenhagen Airport caused by drones, which Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described as the “most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure” to date. That closure led to the cancellation of around 100 flights and disrupted tens of thousands of passengers. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that the drones are part of a broader pattern of border challenges in Europe.

Meanwhile, operations at Copenhagen have returned to normal. Aalborg Airport, though smaller, experienced full flight suspensions, while authorities continue to monitor and investigate similar reports at Esbjerg, Sønderborg, and Skrydstrup. Norwegian authorities also temporarily closed the airspace at Oslo airport on Monday evening after a drone sighting, highlighting a regional concern over unmanned aircraft near major airports.